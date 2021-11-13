Settling the great dishwasher debate

A common discussion (or argument depending on how passionate you are!) in many households is how to correctly prepare the dishwasher for a cycle. Come with me on a journey as we bust some myths, up our knowledge and begin a new era as dishwasher pros:

The holy trinity of the perfect wash

Detergent, salt, rinse aid. When these three meet, you’ll ensure a stunning wash.

Detergent will contain enzymes to clean, which is pretty straightforward. However, the presence of the others is too often overlooked. Rinse aid speeds up drying by reducing the surface tension to leave dishes streak-free. Dishwasher salt ensures the water is softened to the right level, reducing mineral deposits on both your dishes and inside your machine which lengthens its lifetime. Check your machine has all three at the right levels for a perfect wash, every time.

To rinse or not to rinse

Time for our first myth - a simple scrape will actually do.

Not only will a hand rinse waste water, but it will also technically leave your dishes dirtier. But don’t clutch those pearls just yet, allow me to explain. Most detergents need food residue on dishes to be able to clean well. Their enzymes love to attach to food and so are attracted to dirtier plates, staying on these longer to clean them. The presence of this food residue will also break down the detergent, so it's not there for the rinse stage.

So, next time you load, simply scrape and leave the rest to the machine.

Capacity

A standard dishwasher, when stacked correctly, fits a dinner party for six. That’s an entire 24-piece crockery set, cutlery, glassware and some pots. Really! However, not all households are the same size or have the same needs, so look out for models that allow you to edit the interior to suit each load. This will make washes an absolute breeze and save you money in the long-term.

My must-haves would be: prongs that can be dropped, adjustment options for longer wine glasses (joy!), upper baskets that can be lowered or raised for larger dishes and of course, a third, low-rise basket. Cutlery trays at the top of machines have become popular, but the best machines will have this low-rise basket for miscellaneous items like ramekins, large utensils, as well as cutlery.

Having a customisable machine reduces breakages, incorrect loading, poor cleaning or the need to hand wash some items. Check your manual now to see what edits you can make to match your needs and change your capacity.

Stack smart

The art of a smart stack is all in the consideration of the spray arms. You’ll have two; one under each basket. Water is heated at the bottom of the machine, pumped through each arm and spritzed gloriously over dishes.

The lower arm will be more powerful and hotter by nature. So, you’ll want more delicate items on the higher basket, like glassware and small dishes. Keep these at an angle to allow water to flow off their bases. A mistake many will make is to slip glassware/cups over prongs, this can actually cause breakages. Prongs are there to keep plates upright but also act as a barrier that keeps glassware separated.

Large plates, pots and so on will fare well on the lower basket. But always check two things; that they are not stopping the upper spray arm from rotating properly, or the detergent flap from opening. Then keep the taller and bulkier items to the edges of the basket to prevent the main spray action from being too blocked.

Stack all plates facing towards the centre to ensure the best possible clean.

When it comes to cutlery, alternate spoons and forks to avoid ‘nesting’ and keep expensive cutting knives out of the wash altogether as it can lead to blunting.

Cycle selection

Many people will find that their loads are a variation of soiling, which leads them to select an intensive wash (around 70°c) every time. Long, hot cycles are rarely needed and should actually be avoided when possible. It's actually best to go for 45°C to 60°C or even an ECO with a pre-rinse if needed. Bosch have created an absolutely stunning hydraulic system for their ‘Intensive Zone’ which eliminates the need for pre-rinsing or higher temps altogether. At the click of a switch, a section of the upper basket becomes an area dedicated to the most dire dishes, while the rest of the load is washed as normal. Bon!

When it comes to cycles, drying is what takes the longest. So while you may think a glassware cycle will be a quick wash, they will actually have a much longer drying time. Bosch knows you prefer a shorter wash but don't want you to have to hand dry a thing and so have developed PerfectDry dishwashers to give you cupboard-ready dishes. This means a shorter but more thorough drying time, even for lunch boxes and glassware. Divine!

So, the next time you wash, don't forget your holy trinity: scrape, don't rinse, consider your arms when loading, and match the cycle to soilage.

