START campaign empowers families to change treat habits

The past two years have been a challenging time for families. The widespread disruption of pre-pandemic routines has affected the eating habits of both adults and children. As parents and guardians began to work from home, former mealtime schedules became more difficult to maintain, and unhealthy snacking became the norm for many families across the country. With children seeking extra comfort and reassurance during this turbulent time, many parents and guardians found it increasingly difficult to say ‘no’ to treats like crisps, chocolate, sweets and cakes.

Even prior to the pandemic, these high-sugar foods were the second-most consumed food group by children. In an Ipsos MRBI/safefood poll carried out in March 2021, almost half of parents and guardians stated that their children’s consumption of such foods had increased in the last year.

Parents and guardians have since struggled to scale back this growth, especially where the consumption of cheap, widely available and heavily marketed treats has become an everyday habit. However, adults are aware that they need to say ‘no’ to their children’s treat requests more often.

To support families in their goal of treat reduction, a five-year campaign called START has been launched by safefood, the PHA and the Department of Health NI. This campaign encourages parents to take a step towards a healthier lifestyle by reducing the amount of treats they give their children. Encouraging treats in moderation, rather than every day, feels like an achievable and realistic goal for most parents interviewed as part of the campaign.

Reshaping family attitudes to treats

“We know that trying to change habits in a family isn’t easy, and is going to take some work,” says Dr Aileen McGloin, Director of Nutrition with safefood. “Having been through so much in the past couple of years, parents and guardians know the impact this has had on their lives and the pressures they face, especially with household budgets tightening.”

START offers a range of resources to help parents take steps towards a healthier lifestyle for their family. On the campaign website, there is a wealth of practical information and support on how to reduce treats, recipes for healthy snacks, and advice from parenting experts on how to broach the topic of reducing treats.

The campaign was developed with parents, for parents, and is about building momentum for ‘one daily win’ in relation to what families eat and how active they are. This ‘win’ could take the form of the family reducing a favourite treat from a daily habit to something that is eaten just a couple of times a week – opting for a healthier snack alternative on other days.

START’s objective is to motivate, encourage and support parents and guardians in their efforts to cut back on treats. The campaign also emphasises the importance of involving the entire family in discussions about healthy eating and being active, for a greater chance of long-term success.

“Parents are trying to reduce treats, but they need some support in achieving that,” Dr McGloin explains. “START can offer help with advice on how to make a plan, as a family, to go easy on the treats. Or how to go about buying fewer treats when you’re shopping, so they’re not at home. We also have techniques on how to talk to others in your family circle about offering smaller treats, and not every day. All families have different circumstances, so it’s about choosing what works for you and your children, and making a start with that to encourage healthier choices. By deciding to reduce treats together as a family, and making sure children understand why you are doing this, it will make you far more likely to succeed, which also helps your children to form healthier eating habits later in life.”

Pictured at the launch of the START campaign from safefood, the Departments of Health in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, Healthy Ireland, the Health Service Executive and the Public Health Agency

Tips for healthier habits

As part of the START campaign, parenting experts have given their top tips to help parents go easy on the treats:

1. Whether you have a two-year-old or a twelve-year-old, ‘no’ can be a tough word to hear at any age. Eating small treats a few times a week is okay, but it’s important for the entire family to decide when treats should be eaten, and to stick to this plan. If your child knows exactly when they can have a treat, and how much of the food they can have, you minimise the risk of spontaneous meltdowns, and can give your child a greater sense of control over their snacking habits. Remember: being a parent involves giving a child what they need, as opposed to what they want.

2. To avoid bargaining in the sweets aisle when shopping, agree on whether or not a treat will be purchased – and what type of treat is permitted – before you go to the shop. This simple step will establish clear boundaries before the shopping trip begins, which places less pressure on you to manage a tantrum on the spot.

3. Use non-food treats – such as planning a trip to the playground, getting your child a book they would enjoy reading, or engaging them in other activities they enjoy doing.

4. Make healthy snack swaps. Offer crackers and cheese instead of chocolate biscuits, choose plain popcorn or breadsticks instead of crisps, or provide a low-fat yoghurt or fruit straight after school, instead of a chocolate bar.

5. Get the children involved in planning healthy snacks. Initiate a family challenge – this could take the form of a star chart for younger kids, encouraging them to increase their fruit and vegetable intake.

6. Children have to learn to regulate their desires, but they need help with mastering this vital life skill. Remember: encouraging children to take ownership over how they snack will ultimately strengthen their ability to make sustainable long-term choices.

Make a start

Every family is different, so there is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to healthy eating. The best way to start is by making a plan that works for you. Families who currently have treats every day might aim to have one treat-free day a week. Other families might begin their journey towards healthier eating by ending treat consumption after certain times of the day: for example, when school has ended.

Whatever your target, it is vital that the whole family agrees on it. To ensure long-term success, everybody must be willing to build healthier habits together. The START campaign is focused on ensuring that parents are empowered and encouraged to pursue a goal that works for their families.

Dr McGloin says, “We know this isn’t easy, and it’s okay to have days where things don’t go to plan. The START campaign is about reflecting the realities of being a parent today. As a parent, you know that reducing treats is something you’re trying to do, but this goal can often be difficult to achieve. Whatever way you start, aim for one small change – a single daily win – that’s achievable for you, be kind to yourself, and be patient with your efforts.”

Parents can find much more information, including practical advice, healthy snack ideas and advice from top parenting experts, on the START campaign website: www.makeastart.org