Taste of Belfast: 10 foodie hotspots on my summer bucket list

From authentic Mexican tacos to exquisite fine dining, Belfast city has a lot to offer foodies this summer.

I don't know about you, but I am ready for summer.

We can be forgiven for favouring a lazy weekend at home with a takeaway during the frosty months, but summer is definitely the time to get out and try new things. And whether it's cocktails and wings on a Friday evening or brunch with the girls on a Saturday morning, my sources tell me that Belfast City is bursting with places to try this year.

My sources being the friends, colleagues and local foodies who have personally recommended the below selection of exciting bars, restaurants and cafes for my upcoming summer travels.

So, regardless of if you are a native Belfastian or an eager explorer like myself, be sure to add some of these places to your 2023 foodie bucket list.

Where: Cú

For: Tacos & tequila

Where Irish passion combines with Mexican flavours. Think glazed pork belly with spiced apple purée tacos paired with crispy baby potatoes and romesco sauce - delish.

Where: Hey Chick!

For: Korean fried chicken burgers

Succulent, savoury and spicy, Korean fried chicken is the ultimate comfort dish. Hey Chick! also cater for those with allergies and special dietary requirements, and I hear through the grapevine that their vegan burger is top-notch!

Where: Established Coffee

For:Coffee

The coffee in Established comes highly recommended. And with a mouth-watering selection of sweet treats, I could see how this place would quickly become anyone's local. Their autumnal Apple Pie latte sounds divine, although since we are all about the summer here at the minute, we can't wait to see what surprises they might add to the menu over the coming months.

Where: Pie Queen

For:Handcrafted pies

From lunch pies filled with meats and veggies to sweet puddings such as blueberry meringue, Pie Queen really is the queen of pies.

Where: Yugo

For: Asian fusion

Yugo offers a modern Asian menu with a "Belfast Bushido attitude". Dishes include the likes of panko prawn bao buns and spiced lamb served in lettuce cups. An exciting option for anyone looking to treat their pallet to something new.

Where: Bootleggers

For: Cocktails and burgers

This comfy bar pays tribute to the 1920's Prohibition era. They even serve Moonshine, I'll have you know. For monstrous-looking burgers (and I mean that in the best possible way) to loaded tater tots, this place offers an edgy modern twist on the American diner.

Where: La Bottega

For: Italian cuisine

Whether you're shopping for specially sourced Italian ingredients or out on the town and ready to be wined and dined, La Bottega cafe, deli, mini market, and bistro bring Italy to the heart of Belfast city.

Where: Flout!

For: Brooklyn-esk pizza slices

Neapolitans may have invented pizza, and Americans may have reformed it, but the guys in Flout!, well, they have simply perfected it. At least according to the internet. Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll already have heard about this pizza slice shop. And I, for one, will be happy to join the queue this summer and try it for myself.

Where:Dumpling Library

For: Dumplings and bao buns

If one could survive on dumplings (gyoza) and bao buns alone, this writer would be very happy. Both are delicious and satisfying, and if I have learned anything from experience, it's worth seeking out places that specialise in them.

The Vietnamese cocktail, with Kalak vodka, Vietnamese coffee, and condensed milk, also sounds like one to add to the wish list if you have a sweet tooth.

Where: EDŌ

For: Tapas

EDŌ offers a casual dining experience where you have the choice of taking a seat at the open kitchen and enjoying the buzz of a busy service or immersing yourself in the vibrant contemporary restaurant. The sharing style, European-inspired menu is one to enjoy with friends and loved ones.

Where: OX

For:Fine dining

Seasonal and innovative, the menu at OX is one that every foodie should endeavour to experience. At OX, local produce, expert wine pairing and culinary creativity combine. It has quickly reached the top of my list of must-try places in 2023.

So whether you want to dine and dash or fancy throwing yourself into a summer of menu tasting, one thing is clear; Belfast is a city where any foodie would feel at home.