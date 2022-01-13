Telefónica Tech looking to create jobs and investment in Northern Ireland

Peter Russell, Managing Director Ireland of Telefónica Tech UK&I explains what we can expect to see here from one of the biggest names in tech.

With operations across Europe and the Americas, Telefónica is probably best known in the UK and Ireland for its involvement in the mobile phone and entertainment industries through Virgin Media and O2. However, it has also been making significant investments to grow its expertise in digital transformation through the creation of Telefónica Tech.

Telefónica Tech acquired CANCOM UK&I in July of 2021, which incorporated the former Novosco business, to create Telefónica Tech UK&I.

This means that the company now has over 600 team members, 300 of which are based in Belfast, who offer world-leading expertise in areas including IT professional services, managed services, cyber security and multi-cloud solutions.

Peter Russell says: “Telefónica Tech is already seeing plans coming through which will mean more jobs and more investment in Northern Ireland.

“The company recognises the expertise that we have here, the quality of the people, and the potential that provides to really strengthen its cloud and cyber security capabilities, with a strong focus on professional and managed services,” he says.

“The acquisition is really good news for our team and our customers. We’ve had a lot of change in the past couple of years — probably too much change — but ultimately the end result has been a good one.

“We have found a home with a genuine global player, whose values and purpose are very aligned to our ambition and vision.

“This will mean that we can combine the incredible talent of our team with Telefónica Tech’s value propositions, reputation and global reach, to really position ourselves as the strategic partner for business-to-business customers in the UK and Ireland in their digital transformation journey.”

Telefónica Tech has been steadily building its offering in digital transformation and accelerating growth with acquisitions, including that of CANCOM UK&I. Telefonica Tech is expected to continue steadily growing at double-digit rates by leveraging the 5.5 million B2B customer base of Telefonica Group and reinforcing its integrated value proposition across all of its markets.

Mr Russell says that Telefónica Tech having a presence in Belfast adds another genuine global name to the local technology landscape.

“Our already strong market offering will be further strengthened by the global capabilities that Telefónica Tech brings to the table. We’ll continue to offer our market-leading sectoral expertise in health, alongside our expertise in areas such as Cloud, Cyber Security, and Modern Workplace to a broad range of customers.

“What has changed is the name above the door and the ability that being part of Telefónica Tech brings in terms of scale, investment and recognition. Telefónica Tech is hugely innovative and investing to be the best in class across a range of areas. This will hopefully help us be successful with new customers and attract new talent.

“And that’s why partnering with the Belfast Telegraph IT Awards was so attractive to us this year. The sponsorship provided an incredible platform for us to create awareness of our new brand and to tell our story to the market, letting all our key stakeholders know that they can continue to rely on the expertise and experience of our talented team, but now with the power and scale of Telefónica Tech behind us.

“I see this as the start of an exciting new journey for our team, a sort of ‘new beginning’, and one that myself and the management team are really excited about.”