Terrific Tenerife: 6 places to explore on this wonderful island

Tenerife is the largest and most populous island of the Canary Islands, with one of the most interesting histories. The island first became inhabited in 200 BC and was conquered by Spain in the 15th Century.

Legend has it that Tenerife was one of the highest peaks in the sunken city of Atlantis! It is famous for its spectacular natural beauty, array of tropical flora and fauna, year-round sunshine, charming colonial towns, delicious cuisine and impressive volcanic landscapes.

There are plenty of reasons why the ‘Island of Eternal Spring’ is a popular holiday destination, check out the top places to see in Tenerife below.

La Laguna

THe UNESCO World Heritage colonialcity of La Laguna or San Cristóbal de La Laguna is considered to be one of themost beautiful towns in Tenerife. You can easily wander around this historictown and take in the wonderful architecture and see its remarkable Cathedral.

Santa Cruz

The joint and lively capital of the Canary Islands, Santa Cruz has many attractions such as Plaza de los Patos, García Sanabria Park and it has a variety of museums, art galleries and green parks. Plus it’s a great place for shopping!

Santa Cruz is famous for hosting its annual carnival festival, the second biggest in the world. The city’s Museum of Man and Nature offers interactive exhibits chronicling the history of Tenerife from prehistoric times to the present day.

Icod de los Vinos

The village of Icod de los Vinos on the west coast is famous for the Canary Islands Millennial Dragon Tree, a symbol of Tenerife. This subtropical tree-like plant was declared a National Monument in 1917 and it’s believed to be 800 years old

Mount Teide

The famous Mount Teide and its surrounding park was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2007. The highest peak on Spanish soil and rising 7,500m above the ocean floor, it is regarded as the world’s third-tallest volcanic structure and stands in a spectacular environment. You can take a cable car to the top of the peak for some remarkable views.

Basílica de la Candelaria

The seafaring town of Candelaria is located near Puerto de la Cruz. It is home to the Basilica of the Virgen de la Candelaria, named for the patron saint of the Canary Islands. Legend has it that the famous carving of this ‘Black Madonna’ was washed up on the beach in the 14th century. The native Guanche people at first identified it with pagan gods, but it was later claimed by Christian settlers as ‘La Morenita’ and housed in the basilica.

The Beaches

Tenerife has an impressive selection of beaches along its 213 miles of coastline. One of the unique aspects of the island is Playa Jardin where you’ll find a volcanic beach. It’s the perfect place for unwinding during the winter months as the black sand retains the sun’s heat.

