"That peace of mind for a family is just priceless, knowing that their loved one is safe and secure." - Abbeyfield Belfast establishes new concept retirement community at Harberton Hall

After 60 years of providing accommodation and support in the community, Abbeyfield Belfast has launched its new facility, Harberton Hall, a brand-new concept in retirement living based in South Belfast.

Many Belfast families will already be familiar with Abbeyfield, which is currently home to approximately 75 residents. The not-for-profit organisation was founded in 1960 and has consistently focused on identifying with people living alone and feeling isolated in their community.

We spoke to Niki Molloy, chief executive of Abbeyfield Belfast, to find out where the concept for Harberton Hall came from and what life is like for its growing number of residents.

Community

“We bring older people together and provide them with a level of support in an environment where they have companionship, safety and security. We aim to reduce isolation and loneliness in older people. Our focus is to create a stimulating environment where the residents feel safe, secure and supported whilst remaining a valued member of their community.”

Niki explains that while the apartments at Harberton Hall are second to none, the shared spaces set the facility apart.

“Everyone has their own beautiful apartment, but where we differ is the communal spaces. There’s a social lounge, a garden terrace, a restaurant, hairdressers, a coffee dock, and lots of breakout spaces where people can meet. So you have your own private apartment, but when you come out of your front door, that’s where you engage with others and are part of a vibrant community.

“Everything we do here is to try and encourage people out of their apartments and welcome visitors, friends and family to linger. So instead of having that duty visit, where you just pop in for half an hour to see mum, you stay for a coffee or lunch, or you come for dinner, and you make that time quality time.”

Harberton Hall is all about supporting both the resident and their family.

“We provide the support, so families don’t have to worry about the bigger issues, like getting boilers fixed, maintaining the garden, or doing the shopping; we cover all of that so that they can actually spend quality time together in a beautiful environment and enjoy each other's company.

“That peace of mind for a family is just priceless, knowing that their loved one is safe and secure and in a stimulating environment.”

Home sweet home

Harberton Hall consists of 32 individual, self-contained apartments, which Niki explains have been purpose-built with the residents’ needs in mind.

“They are beautiful apartments. You've got your video entry system so you can see who is at the main entrance, the kitchen is fully equipped right down to the dishwasher. The living area is a comfortable space; you choose your own furniture and you've room for everything you need including your sofa, TV, and even a breakfast table.

“The bedroom can easily fit in a double bed, and there's excellent wardrobe space. In general, most people are downsizing, but you still need to keep the things that are precious to you. So we've tried to facilitate as much space as we can in the apartments to make it feel like home.

“The bathrooms are very modern. There's lots of space there, and it's all been very cleverly designed. We also have some two-bedroom apartments which are ideal for couples.”

Getting to know each other

Since opening their doors in January, Niki and her team have been steadily managing the intake of new residents and giving the new community a chance to settle in.

“We’re about looking after the individual, rather than putting everybody into the same criteria. It’s allowed the individuals to get to know the staff and to get to know each other.”

She says that many residents have bonded over mutual interests, such as gardening and walking, not to mention a bit of healthy competition with indoor bowls and bingo night.

“There are various interest groups. For example, a few residents really enjoy gardening; and have created some beautiful garden boxes for us. They've also planted herbs for the kitchen so that we can cook with our own freshly grown herbs.

“Twice a week, there is a walking group, and we've got various exercise classes, as well as trips to the theatre and cinema, we've got the bingo going on a Saturday night which is very competitive.”

Dining together

Food is a big part of the experience at Harberton Hall. With its ever-evolving menu, the onsite restaurant is where the residents enjoy tasty meals together each evening.

“Everybody comes together for a pre-dinner drink in the lounge in the evening. That starts the conversation before dinner. It's so sociable, and everybody is relaxed.”

“That is part and parcel of living with Abbeyfield; everybody comes to the restaurant for the evening meal. That way, we know that everyone has come out at least once a day from their apartment, they've engaged with others, and we know they're eating well.”

Moving in

Those interested in a place at Harberton Hall have two main things to consider before moving in: Do I want to live in a social environment? And can I move around independently?

Niki elaborates, “The main criteria is that the shared environment is the type of environment they want to live in. Harberton Hall is ideal for the person who enjoys engaging with others socially. The only other criteria is that they can move freely in and around the building.”

Niki says that all interest in Harberton Hall is welcome and that potential residents can find more information online or reach out to arrange a viewing.

“We've got the website, the brochure, and then if interested people are welcome to come arrange a viewing where we are more than happy to give them the grand tour.”

Are you or a family member considering the next move for retired life? Learn more about Harberton Hall and arrange an in-person viewing at harbertonhall.org/