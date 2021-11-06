The art of packing: How to stock your fridge like a pro and reduce food waste

Laura de Barra, bestselling author of Gaff Goddess and new book Décor Galore, writes about the importance of correct fridge storage and shares her top tips on making food last longer.

We need to have a chat about food waste. Did you know that over ⅓ of food goes to waste with 1 million tonnes of food being thrown out by Irish businesses and households every year? Not a stunning set of stats, and one that can actually be heavily reduced with the smallest of tweaks to our weeks.

Incorrect storage is one of the worst offenders here, yet one of the easiest to solve. When it comes to correct storage of your food and making it last longer, the number one gal we can lean on is our fridge.

Proper placement within fridges is vital for keeping food tasting better and lasting longer, while incorrect placement can lead to icy items, soggy greens, and premature rotting. Mon Dieu! So, let’s learn how to put away our shopping correctly and enhance, not only our pocket, but our plate too.

Think about the airflow

First up we need to talk airflow. Although a cooling appliance, the coldest air will still travel lower, and warmer air will rise. This means different areas should be stacked accordingly to work with this flow:

Top shelf

This is ideal for ready-to-eat food. So, think leftovers, dips, cured meats, basically anything that you can literally consume right away. The conditions here are ideal, but always avoid meat and dairy going near the top. The same goes for veg, as it won't be humid enough.

Mid shelf/shelves

Here, you can store dairy and dairy-esque items. Remember, the back of the fridge will be the coldest so put the riskiest bits towards the back wall. Cheese, yoghurts and so on will adore these shelves. If you like your butter spreadable, pop her on the door as her salt content will be high enough to keep her in great condition.

If your top shelf is filling up, they will be fine moving down to the mid shelves. Just keep them to the front.

Bottom shelf

She’s the coldest so can happily keep raw meat, poultry and fish safe. You may notice the bottom shelf is always glass and this is why. Non-porous and glorious. Make sure items here are always in a sealed packet or container to avoid juice dripping.

One feature I love about Bosch's cooling appliances is the VitaFresh system. It's an entire system developed around, and dedicated to, the longevity and freshness of your food. This increases food freshness and reduces your food bills. My favourite. One feature of this system includes a zero-degree drawer for meat and fish, which really kicks things up a notch. As well as keeping meat and fish separate and safe, it has a latch that allows you to pump in air from your freezer and keep the drawer at 0 degrees. Safe really is chic.

Fruit/veg drawers

These are also called crisper drawers and are designed to create the perfect humid environment for vegetables and fruit to thrive and so, taste as good and last as long as possible. Stunning all round, really. However, one key note here is the presence of our dear friend ethylene.

This plant hormone is nature's ripening agent and some fruit and veg produce a lot of it, while others are really sensitive to it. With the latter going off much quicker if not stored separately. The trick here is knowing when to separate your fruit and veg to prevent any premature ripening.

If I am ever in doubt, I will look at the original packaging. Ethylene queens will usually have holes, while the more sensitive items will be sealed, so they can all last longer on the shelf. There's also nothing a quick online search won't solve.

Most fridges will have two veg drawers for that very reason, allowing you to create two clear sections and avoid the sensitive items getting exposed to too much ethylene.

In your highest humidity drawer should be your ethylene-sensitive items (don't worry if you only have the one drawer, large sealed containers within can help you create two sections). These include:

Leafy greens

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Green beans

Strawberries

The other drawer will be the regular humidity drawer, which contains items that love moisture, but not too much, and produce lots of ethylene. These are things like:

Apple

Pears

Any stone fruits

Tomatoes

Door

While not ‘warm’, the door is the warmest area of the whole fridge. This means it is not actually great for something like milk, as it won’t be kept at a constant temperature if it is being hit with warm air each time you open the door.

Instead, this is ideal for juices and condiments, which are high in acidity or salt, and so can handle it. The door is also ideal for herbs. Herbs are an item that we tend to waste a lot of due to incorrect storage. With leafy herbs like coriander and parsley, treat these like flowers.

Add water to a glass, enough to cover the stems but not leaves. Trim the stems at an angle to increase surface area, pop in to the glass, and cover with the original bag to create a greenhouse. These can happily sit on the door and all you need to do is trim the stems regularly to keep them living for longer.

Space is vital

Lastly, we cannot talk about food freshness and your fridge without talking about space.

Enough space around each item can ensure that the air flowing around the fridge is able to reach them properly. An over-packed fridge will almost always lead to food going bad sooner. As fridge size is measured in litres, it is important to note that while it doesn't look like a lot, a few cms can dramatically increase the capacity of a fridge.

Bosch know that bigger truly is better in the quest for a fresher fridge and have designed their models around this. You'll be able to get more fridge for your money with their No Frost models and they have cleverly developed them with slimmer frames and side evaporation to give you back more interior space with zero change to your cabinets. C’est Bon.

