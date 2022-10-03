The enchanting Hillsborough Light Trail is set to return for Christmas 2022

With exciting new features revealed for this year, the grounds at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens are set to light up once again for Christmas.

It might feel as if Christmas is still quite a way off, but that does not mean you can’t start planning fun things to do with friends and family. There’s nothing quite like Christmas lights and sounds to create a bit of seasonal magic, and more than one million of them will be coming to Hillsborough Castle and Gardens this December.

Hillsborough Light Trail will once again return to the historical venue, after proving so popular with people of all ages last year. It’s here you’ll find stunning displays of light that come to life off the surrounding trees and still waters of the lake, creating an experience you’re not likely to forget.

Hailed as must-visit when the trail first arrived in Northern Ireland last year, this winter wonderland is sure to fill the whole family with festive excitement. Packed with beautifully crafted installations unlike anything you have likely seen anywhere else, it is taking place from Thursday, 1 December to Sunday, 1 January.

This year, the stunning Neon Trees installation has been renamed by Beechlawn School in Hillsborough as Royal Aurora, a nod to the school’s home of Royal Hillsborough and the mesmerising Northern Lights mostly enjoyed in the wintertime.

Further highlights for 2022 include Butterfly Effect, by Masamichi Shimada. Masamichi is an artist from Japan, who through this artwork, portrays how something as delicate as a butterfly can hold a huge amount of power.

The artist wishes to make visitors smile through the creativity of his work and aims to emphasise that the small act of one person can make a huge difference to seemingly big problems. The beautiful butterflies will be easily found along the trail as they can be spotted illuminating the pond in a blue glow.

Another must-see installation this year will be the extraordinary Meadow of Light, which will immerse visitors in a festive field covered in bright, stunning lights. This installation is created by Lightworks, an Edinburgh based award-winning company who specialise in immersive lighting design and showpieces.

Once again, Hillsborough Castle’s 100 acres of gardens will be transformed into a magical winter trail where visitors can meander through a chandeliered Moss Walk, a glittering welcome in the Walled Garden, a dazzling Yew Tree Walk and even get a glimpse into Father Christmas’ workshop.

Local food and drinks vendors will be dotted throughout the grounds, serving an array of hot food, spiced winter warmers, toasted marshmallows and hot chocolates* to keep visitors fueled throughout the trail.

Free parking is available on site at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens new Visitor Centre, with the trail opening from dusk at 4:30pm, and last entry at 8pm**. Tickets range from £22 (non-member) and £20.50 (member) for adults, with family tickets available.

*Separate charges apply

**Entry times for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve are 4:30 – 7pm.

To book and for more information visit the Christmas at Hillsborough website here or the My Christmas Trails website here. Also, don’t forget to follow @mychristmastrails on Facebook and Instagram to find out more!