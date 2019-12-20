The great big coverup - the revolutionary treatment combatting hair loss

“Authentic, natural and virtually non detectable” is how Northern Ireland’s leading scalp micropigmentation artist Mark Smith, describes one of the newest hair loss solutions to hit the market. Here he talks to the Belfast Telegraph about how the revolutionary non-medical procedure is boosting the confidence of hundreds of people around NI.

Dot Micro, based in Hollywood Co. Down, has been changing the lives of those living with hair loss through a scalp micropigmentation technique since January 2018.

An innovative and strictly non-medical and non-invasive treatment that creates the appearance of shaved hair or density by adding thousands of strategically placed minuscule pigmentation dots into the skin of the scalp, it is fast becoming popular, appealing to the likes of famous footballers to music artists and beyond.

Here award-winning artist Mark talks about why micropigmentation is the way forward for a better coverup for men and women…

What is micro pigmentation - is it tattooing for the scalp?

Many people think it is like tattooing but the technique is completely different. With micro pigmentation we are tapping slightly on the skin to leave the tiniest fleck to create the illusion of density. Tattooing is more of a drawing technique used to achieve a design, whereas with micro pigmentation customers comment that it leaves a sublte, natural looking finish.

We use finer needles and a carbon based, black organic pigment, which is diluted with distilled water to match hair colour and skin tone.

Does it hurt?

We ask our clients to rate the pain on a scale of 0-5 and most say 1-2. So no, it’s not painful.

Who can get it?

This treatment is suitable for both men and women living with hair loss.

We can use this technique in lots of different ways. It works for those who have thinning hair at the sides and back of the head or those who want scars covered by creating the illusion of a shaved head.

We also have many female clients who want to create the look of density and this is a great method for them because hair transplants are not typically suitable for women.

Micropigmentation also works on most types of Alopecia including Androgenic Alopecia, Alopecia Totalis, Alopecia Universalis, Ciatricial Alopecia (Scaring Aplocia), Alopecia Areata, Telogen effluvium, Diffuse Alopecia.

How long does the process take?

A session can take anything from half an hour to two to three hours depending on the size of area that needs covered. Most clients usually need around two to three hours over a period of three sessions,

Between those sessions, will friends and family notice?

I can’t express enough how natural this procedure looks. The treatment is designed to be virtually undetectable and the result is an authentic look so it will not be obvious but all of my clients report that they feel more confident and that is the most noticeable aspect of the treament.

How do you match the colours to the skin?

Scalp micropigmentation can work with almost all hair colours and skin tones because we dilute the pigment. The pigment is carbon based and so when diluted looks very natural on the skin. We dilute through a range of 40 pigment shades and so theres a shade that will suit almost everyone.

How long does it last? Is it permanent?

Typically if well looked after the treatment can last up to three to four years per completed treatment. Even then it doesn’t disappear but merely drops a shade. It is very easy to revitalise scalp micropigmentation with a single top up session where we apply what we call a 3D scatter of new pigment over the older treatment. It will look as good as new.

How much does it cost? Can payments be spread out?

The treatment is very competitively priced and in comparison to a hair transplant; much more affordable.

And finally, is there anyone living with hair loss that this treatment is not recommended for?

The treatment is not suitable for those with skin conditions like severe dermatitis or skin cancer. We would encourage you to book a consultation to allow us to assess you suitability.

For more information log on to dot-micro.com