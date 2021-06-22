‘This is the boost Tyrone needs’: How new mine could benefit the economy

Knowledge sharing: Peter McKenna, Community Relations Manager at Dalradian leading an underground tour of the project. 1,600 people have already taken a tour in order to learn more about the project first-hand, see the gold-silver-copper veins and experience the unique underground environment.

2020 was a particularly tough year for the economy here in Northern Ireland. Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic have had a huge knock-on effect on local communities.

However, during these times of uncertainty, it’s important to look for opportunities instead of focusing on the roadblocks that we face.

Northern Ireland has a wealth of mineral resources just waiting to be discovered. Take The Sperrins for example. The area has a rich quarrying history, and now, there are proposed plans for a new underground mine that would create jobs and investment in the local area while upholding strict environmental standards.

We spoke to Peter McKenna, Community Relations Manager at Dalradian to find out more about this exciting new venture.

Who are Dalradian?

Dalradian are a US-owned mineral exploration and development company that currently have a planning application with the Department for Infrastructure to establish an underground gold, silver and copper mining operation in Co Tyrone about 15 miles outside of Omagh.

The company has been working in the area for over 10 years.

“Dalradian arrived in 2009 to start work on an exploration project that had been moving along in fits and starts since the 1980’s,” Peter explains. “They brought a completely different approach to mining and exploration. There was a quantum change in the level of investment involved, not just financially but also in the number of boots on the ground, the level of organization and communication with local residents. It was obvious they were serious about advancing the project.”

“I went to some of the information evenings back then. I liked what I was hearing, I got involved in admin with the company back in 2014. I then moved into the community relations role within a few years.”

Local jobs for local people

Dalradian’s geotechnical team measure and catalogue the core rock samples from exploration drilling to identify the location of gold, silver and copper veins. The geotechs are from the local area and most were new to mineral exploration but had transferable skills, from having worked in joinery, construction or farming.

Peter believes that the proposed mine would help benefit those who live in and around The Sperrins.

“For decades, the people of West Tyrone have had to travel to distant centres for study and work,” he states. “Their careers have taken them to Belfast, Dublin and Britain, sometimes even further afield.”

That has put pressure on local families. Dalradian aims to relieve some of this pressure by hiring most of their workforce from the local community. This could be as much as 90pc of staff, based on the experience of other mines. During the most extensive exploration phase to date, Dalradian’s workforce numbered more than 120, including people from the surrounding villages of Plumbridge, Gortin, Greencastle and Carrickmore.

“The majority of our current workforce are from in and around the local area,” Peter continues. “It’s an industry that rural people dovetail really well into. Small farmers and people in agriculture tend to be flexible, resourceful and adaptable. If you were writing a perfect description for someone working in the mining world, that’s near the top of your list. You tend to find around the world that rural, farming people make very good miners as do construction workers, another strong sector in Tyrone.

“Of course, there are other roles at our project that appeal to rural people such as environmental and geotechnician jobs, where an understanding of the countryside is helpful. We’ve also found that our office positions such as accounting, HR, admin and IT are readily filled with strong candidates from the region.”

Training opportunities

In addition to bringing a new industry to Northern Ireland, Dalradian are advancing skills and training in STEM, whilst building on the rich manufacturing and engineering heritage of the region.

To date, 35 students have received work experience in paid internships in areas such as IT, environmental management, geology and administration. The company has provided 23 students at local colleges with bursaries to support their studies. Several current staff members have also been supported to complete advanced degrees.

Following receipt of planning permission, the company plans to invest £15 million in training over three years to assist local people qualify for positions at the mine.

“The salaries are about double the average wage in places like Tyrone,” Peter states. “A lot of the employment in the area tends to be at the lower end of the scale. It’s going to be good to have proper jobs that can support a family. It will help the community live and breathe again instead of being squeezed and under pressure to survive.”

Dalradian has plans to invest £15 million in training to assist local people qualify for positions in the mine and advance regional skills and opportunities to work in STEM.

The ripple effect

And the project won’t just benefit the employees at the mine. Dalradian predicts the knock-on benefits will be widespread.

“To use an old phrase from when people used coins every day, money is made round to go around,” Peter explains. “Money will be spent in the community, moved on, increased, etc. You’re talking about supporting a whole community really. The project will create some 1,000 jobs, with 350 of those being directly at the mine and the rest through the supply chain and in local businesses that will grow as a result of the increased prosperity in the area. That’s a real shot in the arm for a place like this.

“We expect to spend £46 million each year in the mine’s supply chain. Where possible we will buy local if the product or the service exists, or can be developed. I can see a huge opportunity.

“Tyrone is already sitting primed. We have developed a huge engineering industry already off the back of the quarrying industry that existed for decades here in the county and supported the construction industry throughout that time. There is a whole network of people who are already adept at the kind of industries that will very quickly adapt to support the mining industry. We can build on this knowledge, experience and expertise to create a centre of excellence in mining equipment and machinery.”

Respecting the area

Environmental Responsibility: Dalradian’s water sampling is used to help protect the area’s natural resources and ensure full compliance with strict regulations.

According to Peter, respecting and protecting the environment for local people is a top priority for the company. While jobs and the economy are important, they cannot replace things like fresh air and clean water.

“We are going to be in The Sperrins,” he states. “We’re going to be living in it, working in it and being part of it. In the same way that farmers who work the land have to manage their environmental responsibilities, we will have to manage our responsibility and look after things like the air, water and so on.”

In fact, Dalradian is committed to making the proposed mine the first net zero/carbon neutral mine in Western Europe.

“It’s great that the mine’s development is happening in the 21st century because there is so much more technology and higher standards around environmental protection. There are many European examples of mines coexisting with and benefiting local communities, take Sweden, which is a leader in environmental protection and mining. Closer to home, a gold mine has begun operation in a Scottish National Park; that is possible because of the higher environmental standards for modern mining.”

The project’s planning application is currently being reviewed with The Department of Infrastructure, who will take your views into account. You can find more information about the project and show you support these plans to create jobs, strengthen the local community and respect the environment online.