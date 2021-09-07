Top 5 Walking Destinations In Europe

An unforgettable way to experience a country is on a hike to see allits natural wonders up close. Whether you like to walk at a moderate pace orare an experienced walker, there are a range of remarkable places in Europethat offer the best hiking routes to suit you. Check some of the topdestinations for a walking holiday.

1. Ireland

Some of Europe’s best trails can be found close to home. You can experience the stunning landscapes in Kerry and discover highlights of the Kingdom like Killarney National Park, Knock nadobar Mountain and the Dingle Peninsula. Wicklow has spectacular landscapes and mountains, it’s no wonderit’s often referred to as the ‘garden county of Ireland.’ Donegal is often overlooked, it’s perhaps unfairly referred to as the ‘Forgotten County’, but you can experience Slieve League Mountain which offers outstanding coastal views or explore Glenveagh National Park, Ireland’s second biggest national park.

2. Spain

You can take a hike through the Sierra Nevada mountains, a magnificent region of Spain or conquer the Camino de Santiago, an iconic ancient pilgrimage route. The Camino, or The Way of St. James, is a large network of ancient pilgrim routes stretching across Europe and coming together at the tomb of St. James in Santiago de Compostela in north-west Spain. It’s more than a pilgrim walk though, it’s a social, cultural and scenic experience. Walking the Camino you get a huge sense of accomplishment and camaraderie from the friends you meet along the way. There is a peacefulness to walking the Camino that can’t be fully described, only experienced.

3. Hungary

A mainly rural country boasting stunning scenery, you can discover the outdoor delights of Hungary, including hills, forests, waterfalls and the sparkling Danube. The Danube Bend, a region of peaks and river towns, is where the hills on both banks force the river to turn sharply and flow southward. It is arguably the most picturesque stretch of the Danube and a popular destination for hikers.

4. Slovenia

Set against the backdrop of the Julian Alps, Slovenia is a country that offers unlimited opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts. The country has an untouched natural beauty, you can trek through gorges, explore national parks, tackle Mount Triglav - the highest mountain in Slovenia and discover Lake Bohinj.

5. Romania

With beautiful landscapes, medieval towns and historic castles, Transylvania is an incredible hiking destination. You can enjoy invigoratingtreks in the Bucegi Mountains, Fagaras Mountains and Carpathian Mountain range. Of course a trip to Romania wouldn’t be complete without visiting its most famous landmark, Bran Castle, the home of Dracula!

