Egypt is a popular holiday destination for many reasons. The country has amazed travellers for centuries with historical sites, monuments and temples of an ancient civilisation. Check out our suggestions for the top activities to do in Egypt.

Before we start

See The Pyramids of Giza

One of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World and possibly the most iconic sight of Egypt, the Pyramids of Giza were constructed over 4,000 years ago and to this day scientists aren’t exactly sure how they were built. Next to the Pyramids, you’ll find the Great Sphinx of Giza, a mythological creature with a head of a human and a body of a lion, it’s the biggest statue in Egypt standing at 20 metres. We also suggest taking a full day city tour of Cairo, visit the Egyptian Museum and the famous Khan El Khalili bazaar.

Experience A Nile River Cruise

One of the best and relaxing ways to see the top ancient sites in Egypt is to take a Nile River Cruise. Whilst cruising from Luxor to Aswan, you can enjoy a range of excursions along the way, such as the Temple of Horus, the Valley of Kings, the High Dam and the Temples of Karnak.

Explore Luxor

Luxor is regarded as the “world’s greatest open air museum”, as it has some of the top ancient Egyptian ruins including the Valley of the Kings, which has incredible decorated tombs and it’s

where Tutankhamun was found by Howard Carter in the 1920s. In Karnak, which was part of the Ancient Egyptian city of Thebes, there’s an impressive array of temples, pylons, sanctuaries, halls and obelisks.

Unwind on the Red Sea Coast

Hurghada is a beautiful beach resort town stretching 40km along Egypt’s Red Sea coast. It’s the perfect place to unwind after taking in all the many historical sites of Egypt. It’s a fantastic area for snorkelling and you can explore the old town of El Dahar which has numerous traditional Egyptian coffee shops and souks.

