Top five CV writing tips for 2020

It’s the beginning of the year, everyone is setting New Year’s resolutions, the gyms are full, people are struggling their way though dry January, and it’s back to work for most.

Maybe your New Year's resolution is to find a new job this year? Or are you looking to switch careers entirely?

Your CV is the first chance you get to impress an employer and ultimately boost your chances of getting invited to that all-important job interview.

Why should an employer choose you over the hundreds of others that have applied for the position? Your CV is your chance to sell yourself. You need to differentiate yourself from the other candidates, this means highlighting your skills and expertise. What’s your unique selling point?

Five top CV writing tips to help you create a great CV and ultimately, get you job interviews in 2020.

Five CV writing tips for 2020

1. What to include when writing your CV

Your CV has roughly seven seconds to grab an employer’s attention so make your personal profile count. This is the first thing the employer will read, bar your name and contact details at the very top. Your personal profile should be a short paragraph outlining who you are and what you can offer the company.

Then it’s time to outline your career history. Make sure you read the job description thoroughly and include all your experiences that make you the perfect candidate for the job you are applying for.

Next outline your education and qualifications in reverse chronological order.

Now you’ll need to discuss your key skills. Make sure you read the job person specification and job description and try to tailor your CV around this.

It’s not necessary to include your hobbies and interests if you have plenty of work experience. Only include this section if you have limited experience or just left school/university.

2. Formatting your CV

Presentation is key. If your CV is sloppy and full of mistakes, it’ll go to the bottom of the pile. Your CV must be professionally presented. A few crucial things to remember when formatting your CV are:

• Keep it to two pages or less

• List points in reverse chronological order

• Use bullet points for key pieces of information

• Make section headings larger to stand out

• Pick a professional font

They may seem basic but it’s surprising how many people make formatting errors whilst writing a CV. Take your time to get your CV right - it’ll be worth it.

3. Tailor your CV

Tailor your CV for every job you are applying for. You’ve probably heard this a million times, nevertheless no employer wants to read a CV that isn’t tailored specifically for the role in which they are hiring for.

Read the job description and person specification carefully and make sure you mention how you match the criteria throughout your CV.

4. Update your CV regularly

It’s surprising what you can forget if you don’t update your CV regularly. Keep a note of your weekly/monthly duties at work and write down key achievements whilst in your current role. This will make it quicker and easier to edit your CV when you’re applying for a new job.

5. What not to include in your CV

It’s impossible to talk about writing your CV without mentioning what you shouldn’t include. There are a few simple things to avoid:

• Bad punctuation, poor grammar and spelling mistakes

• Annoying buzzwords

• Unrelated work experience

• Salary information

• Lies

• References

It can be hard to write a CV that impresses, but these quick tips on how to create a killer CV will point you in the right direction.

