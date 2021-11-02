Tyrone mine will boost prosperity and community life

Dalradian's plans for an underground gold, silver, and copper mine in West Tyrone is an opportunity to rejuvenate a rural community. That's the message that Peter McKenna, Dalradian's community relations manager, would like people to remember when they think about the project.

"Dalradian has been working in the Sperrins for 11 years and invested over £130 million to date," Peter explains. "During this period, we have had over 200 people work either directly for us or one of our drilling contractors. Most people in the glen have had a family member work on our project at one time or another. The Sperrins are important to us, our employees and neighbours, hence our desire to support the community and protect the environment."

Supporting the community

Pictured: Moyne Athletic Club, which received funding from Lisheen Mine, Co. Tipperary

Economic experts, Quod have determined that Dalradian's proposed mine to create 1,000 jobs in the local area. Three hundred and fifty of these new roles will be within Dalradian itself, while the rest will emerge in the project's supply chain and in the local area. With a life-of-mine of ~ 25 years, employees at the mine can expect long-term employment at salaries nearly double Northern Ireland's average income.

Dalradian expects that local people will fill 90 per cent of these new jobs. This boost to employment will help locals stay in the area, uplift local businesses, and support the long-term prosperity of nearby towns. Dalradian will invest £15 million in training programmes during the project’s early years to support local hiring.

"We've had more than 3,000 people express an interest in working for us once we receive planning approval," Peter says. "Many of them are local, and many others are from what you might call the 'local diaspora' – people who have emigrated from West Tyrone. They can look forward to returning to well-paid jobs near their homeplace." We already have employees who have returned from working in places as far away as Australia and Canada.

Dalradian is also funding community development in addition to these employment opportunities.

"Since first being contacted for support, in 2011, we've donated some £1.1 million to over 600 community groups including church support groups, community projects for the elderly, creche provision, and sports facilities. We enabled funding of £45,000 for a local community group in Gortin to protect the Owenkillew River.

“Our planning application guarantees a further £4 million for investment in the community over the life of mine."

Protecting the environment

Water sampling is carried out to help protect the area’s natural resources and ensure compliance with regulations.

Dalradian's project pays particular attention to the environment, and the planning application includes a detailed Environmental Impact Assessment. Over the past six years, the company has gathered baseline data from 130 monitoring points on the local area's water, soil, and air. But Dalradian's commitment to the environment goes beyond the mine's immediate surroundings.

"Our project is aligned with a greater focus on the climate emergency," Peter says. "We were certified as carbon neutral for 2019 and 2020, and we have a commitment to keep that up throughout the mine's lifetime. We have made big changes; our power supply is now 100 per cent renewable energy, as well as smaller changes, such as upgrading our lighting systems in our offices.

"We've also acquired our first electric vehicle. Our remaining emissions are offset through internationally certified carbon offset schemes. Moreover, our project is regarded as 'carbon neutral plus' as we have introduced further reductions in carbon emissions through tree planting in Northern Ireland."

Dalradian has worked closely with the local community throughout its time in West Tyrone. The company has maintained a strong environmental record, backed up by more than 100 independent inspections from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency.

Peter says that responsible mining is essential because the emerging green economy will see demand for metals grow exponentially as identified by such organisations as the Critical Minerals Association and Institute of Geologists of Ireland.

"We will need a revolution in power generation, transport, and home heating to tackle climate change. We can do that in many ways – wind generation, solar panels, wave energy, electrifying the transport network. However, all these efforts will require metals.”

Local support

The mine will bring 1,000 jobs and £46 million in annual spend to the local region.

Many local people look forward to the opportunities that Dalradian's project promises to bring to West Tyrone. Thousands of people have expressed an interest in working at the mine. Dalradian's tunnel tours, which allow visitors to go underground at the exploration tunnel, has welcomed 1,600 people.

In addition, community members have submitted over 4,500 letters of support to the Department for Infrastructure. Many have banded together to form a group to strengthen the voice of locals who want the Planning Appeals Commission and the Department for Infrastructure to approve Dalradian's plans.

Dalradian’s project in numbers

Projected 25-year mine life

£750 million boost to Northern Ireland’s economy

1,000 jobs in direct and indirect employment

Over 4,500 letters of support

1,600 tunnel tour visitors

Over 3,000 expressions of interest in careers at Dalradian