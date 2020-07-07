Ulster Bank podcast series explores how NI businesses adapted during pandemic

Ulster Bank is set to launch a new series of podcasts exploring how local entrepreneurs and resilient business owners from across Northern Ireland have adapted during the Coronavirus crisis.

Hosted by Sarah Travers, the new six-part series, Thrive in the New World – The Business Podcast, will feature business leaders from a range of sectors, including hospitality and manufacturing.

It aims to inspire existing business owners and ambitious entrepreneurs to grow their business by offering insight into the success of other local companies.

The series will also give listeners a new perspective to the resilience of the business community in Northern Ireland by exploring the many ways businesses here are continuing to innovate and how they have adapted their business model through these unique times.

In episode one Sarah is joined by Sinead Murphy, Founder and CCO of Shnuggle, to learn more about how the designer and manufacturer of clever baby products has adapted and the success of the Hero Shield initiative.

Mark Crimmins, Head of Ulster Bank in Northern Ireland, said the series should act as a motivational tool to help business owners to realise their growth aspirations and remain agile.

“Throughout this series we are harnessing the power of peer-to-peer learning by telling the stories of forward-thinking business owners from a diverse range of industries here in Northern Ireland.

“In recent weeks we’ve witnessed incredible feats of resilience by many in the business community who have adapted to continue to deliver their services, or to collaborate and lend skills and expertise to the efforts to support our frontline healthcare workers and wider communities. They have risen to the challenge and remained agile which is enabling them to continue to operate and, importantly, to prepare for the future.

“The range of voices from different business types that you will hear from in the podcast series will equip listeners with the knowledge to help them recognise where their strengths lie. It will also offer first-hand insight into how other business owners have utilised their strengths to identify new opportunities to adapt against the backdrop of these difficult circumstances.”

Series host Sarah Travers says there are many stories coming from the business community that will resonate with listeners.

“We have all adapted our daily lives in some way and the same is true for businesses and their owners. On high streets and in industrial parks across Northern Ireland the business community has been working hard to adapt and to put in place practical measures to help us all to get back to business. Some are using their expertise and resources to help fellow businesses and other parts of society to reopen safely, and others are adapting their premises and services to cater for the consumer’s needs – all are adapting.

“We’re really excited to make these voices and stories heard,” she adds.

The first episode will be available to listen to from Wednesday 8th July on https://ulsterbank.contentlive.co.uk/ and all popular podcast apps.