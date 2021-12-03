View the works of Mr Brainwash – the artist rocking the art world – in Belfast!

Mr Brainwash is renowned across the world, having designed albums for platinum recording artists and collaborated with major fashion labels, He has designed album covers for Madonna and Rick Ross.

His artwork was featured in films and television productions such as Molly’s Game and Shameless, and he has partnered with powerhouse brands like Coca Cola and Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee.

Now, in the run-up to Christmas, Charles Gilmore Fine Art Gallery in Belfast will be hosting the largest Mr Brainwash art collection in Ireland, giving you a chance to view his masterpieces in person.

Here’s what you need to know about this exciting artist and what you can expect on a visit to Charles Gilmore Fine Art...

Rocking the art world

Mr Brainwash attained overnight fame when he appeared in the Banksy-directed documentary, ‘Exit Through the Gift Shop’. According to the Academy-nominated film, Mr Brainwash was an amateur videographer who was first introduced to street art by his cousin – another street artist called Invader.

Since then, Mr Brainwash has become a hugely influential figure across the globe, rocking the art world with his innovative and fearless style.

Working primarily with layers of screen-print and stencilled images, his compositions are emblematic of a graffiti wall inundated with 20-century iconography. He is playful in his juxtaposition of the cultural idols of the past, such as Marilyn Monroe and Charlie Chaplin, with contemporary icons like Kate Moss.

"I have been representing Mr Brainwash for five years,” says Charles Gilmore, Director of the Charles Gilmore Fine Art Gallery, with over 20 years of experience in fine art dealing. “His work has always been popular with my clients, but sales and interest in his punchy and ironic art have rocketed since the pandemic.”

Charles feels that Mr Brainwash reflects the chaotic and unpredictable nature of the world at the moment.

“There is also a desire to return to our childhoods, a time of less responsibility and stress, so having some of the most iconic cartoon characters featured in a fun and hectic manner, allows us to remember the lighter side of life. The surge in popularity of Mr Brainwash's work is certainly an indicator of the change in what people want from their art.

“More traditional subjects and forms are being eclipsed in popularity by this playful, chaotic, graffiti-art style made popular by artists like Damien Hirst and Banksy.

“While of course, there will always be a place for landscapes, still life and figurative paintings by accomplished artists like Paul Henry, Jack B Yeats and Sir John Lavery, I can see buyers’ tastes are changing.”

‘Life is Beautiful’

Mr Brainwash is known for his childlike naivety and positive outlook – in a way, his work can offer people an escape from the everyday. ‘Life is Beautiful’ has even become a trademark of Mr Brainwash’s work, having been the title of multiple exhibits and this mantra can be seen on his individual artwork.

Charles Gilmore says, “Mr Brainwash lives by the mantra that art should not be serious. He believes it should promote positivity, freedom and love, and those are the very things people want most in these challenging times.”

The Charles Gilmore Fine Art Gallery prides itself on exclusively sourcing work by award-winning contemporary artists such as Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst, Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

They are exclusive stockists of Mr Brainwash art in Northern Ireland and ROI, and regularly work with the Mr Brainwash studio to source unique original artworks and commissions from Mr Brainwash on request.

The Mr Brainwash exhibition at the Charles Gilmore Fine Art Gallery is running until Monday, 20 December, and it features over 40 original works by the artist. These include art from his iconic Marilyn Monroe series and ‘Rescue’, his striking version of Leonard da Vinci’s famous Mona Lisa.

The exhibition is a drop-in event, so there’s no need to book an appointment. So, come along and visit Ireland’s only ‘Mr Brainwash Takeover’ at Charles Gilmore Gallery.

For more information, check out charlesgilmore.com or call (028) 9031 1666