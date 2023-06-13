Want to work where you can make a real difference? Northern Ireland Prison Service is recruiting.

Recruitment for several permanent roles is currently underway.

Do you want a job where you can change people’s lives and help build a better and safer community? Do you want to be part of a dynamic organisation that needs forward-thinking and motivated people to join its team? If this whets your appetite, then the Northern Ireland Prison Service (NIPS) wants to hear from you.

NIPS are currently recruiting permanent Prisoner Custody Officers (PCOs) Driver/Escort to work at the Prisoner Escort and Court Custody Service (PECCS) Base - Maghaberry Prison – near Moira with some staff working at PECCS Base Magilligan Prison – near Limavady.

This is a unique opportunity to play your part in making Northern Ireland a safer place, not only by keeping the people in care safe and secure as they are taken to and from courts across Northern Ireland but will include various roles in support of the Prison Establishments.

Successful candidates will undergo extensive training and will receive support and guidance as they begin working with people in care. Candidates will have the opportunity to develop new skills and to progress through the management structure in a career that will be varied, demanding and satisfying.

The role of a Prisoner Custody Officer is a challenging one and will require motivation, courage, respect, resilience and compassion. If this sounds like you, then NIPS would like to hear from you.

What will I get paid?

£23,627 - £26,589

The position attracts a supplementary risk allowance which is currently £3,669 per annum (under review) and a boot allowance of £92.80 per annum.

Starting salary will be at the minimum of the scale.

Pay progression will be as per the current NIPS pay policy.

What hours will I work?

The shift pattern for a PCO Driver/Escort is based on a Monday to Friday 40-hour week. The actual hours worked per week will vary as they will be calculated across the working week and based on business needs, which can occasionally include evenings, weekends, and public/privilege holidays.

Where will I work?

PCOs driver/escorts will primarily work out of PECCS Base in Maghaberry Prison – however, a small number of PCOs operate out of Magilligan Prison.

What does the job involve?

Your main role is to keep people in care safe while transporting them to various locations (usually between prisons and courts) across Northern Ireland. You will escort the people to custody suites and other locations, including into courtrooms.

You will also share information as appropriate on prisoner behaviour/progress and use every opportunity to encourage positive behaviours.

Where can I find more details?

Further detail on the work of the Northern Ireland Prison Service is available here, or to apply, click here.

Completed application forms must be returned no later than 12 noon (UK time) on Friday, 30th June 2023.