Want to work where you can make a real difference?

Do you want a job where you can change people’s lives and help build a better and safer community? Do you want to be part of a dynamic organisation that needs forward-thinking and motivated people to join its team?

If this whets your appetite, then the Northern Ireland Prison Service (NIPS) wants to hear from you. We are currently recruiting permanent Custody Prison Officers (CPOs) to work at all three of our prisons:

Maghaberry Prison – near Moira

Magilligan Prison – near Limavady

Hydebank Wood College and Female Prison – near Belfast

This is a unique opportunity to play your part in making Northern Ireland a safer place; not only by keeping the people in our care safe and secure, but also by working with them to reduce their likelihood of reoffending through rehabilitation, resettlement, and ultimately their reintegration back into the community.

Successful candidates will undergo extensive training and will receive support and guidance as they begin working with prisoners. They will have the opportunity to develop new skills and to progress through our management structure in a career that will be varied, demanding and satisfying.

The role of a Custody Prison Officer is a challenging one, and will require motivation, courage, respect, resilience and compassion. If this sounds like you then we’d like to hear from you.

What will I get paid?

£22,149 - £32,629 per annum (under review).

The position also attracts a supplementary risk allowance which is currently £3,492 per annum (under review) and a boot allowance of £92.80 per annum. Starting salary will be at the minimum of the scale. Pay progression will be as per current NIPS pay policy.

Picture: Michael Cooper

What hours will I work?

The shift pattern for a CPO is based on a 39 hour week. The actual hours worked per week will vary as they will be calculated across your assigned shift cycle, which will include evenings, weekends and public/privilege holidays and may, on occasion, include nights.

Where will I work?

CPOs are classified as a mobile grade and can be required to transfer to a location anywhere within Northern Ireland.

What does the job involve?

Your main role is to keep people in our care safe, and to support and challenge them to change. Amongst your roles, you will be expected to encourage participation in activities and offender management programmes.

You will also share information as appropriate on prisoner behaviour/progress by directly reporting into sentence planning and risk management arrangements and use every opportunity to encourage positive behaviours. You will conduct headcounts, locking/unlocking routines, and adhere to and implement safer custody policies and procedures.

Where can I find more details?

Further detail on the work of the Northern Ireland Prison Service is available at www.justice-ni.gov.uk/topics/prisons

To apply go to: https://irecruit-ext.hrconnect.nigov.net

Completed application forms must be returned no later than 12 noon (UK time) on Friday, 23 September 2022.