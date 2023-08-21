Want to work where you can make a real difference?

This is a unique opportunity to play your part in making Northern Ireland a safer place; by supporting the people in our care and keeping them safe and secure throughout the night.

Sponsored by Northern Ireland Prison service

Do you want a job where you can change people’s lives and help build a better and safer community? Do you want to be part of a dynamic organisation that needs forward-thinking and motivated people to join its team?

If this whets your appetite, then the Northern Ireland Prison Service (NIPS) wants to hear from you. They are currently recruiting permanent Night Custody Officers (NCOs) to work at all three of their prisons:

Maghaberry Prison – near Moira

Magilligan Prison – near Limavady

Hydebank Wood College and Female Prison – near Belfast

Successful candidates will undergo extensive training and will receive support and guidance as they begin working with prisoners and will have the opportunity to develop new skills.

The role of a Night Custody Officer is a challenging one, and will require motivation, courage, respect, resilience and compassion. If this sounds like you then we’d like to hear from you.

What will I get paid?

£25,990 - £29,248 per annum (at time of advertising).

The position also attracts a supplementary risk allowance which is currently £3,669 per annum and a boot allowance of £92.80 per annum. Starting salary will be at the minimum of the scale. Pay progression will be as per current NIPS pay policy.

What hours will I work?

The shift pattern for an NCO is based on an average 44-hour week. This means a work pattern of seven days on shift, followed by seven days off.

The actual hours worked per week will vary and will include weekends and public/privilege holidays.

Where will I work?

NCOs are classified as a non-mobile grade and will be located at either Maghaberry, Magilligan or Hydebank Wood.

What does the job involve?

Your main role is to keep people in our care safe and secure during the night. You will also support any people who need help. You will conduct headcounts, locking/unlocking as appropriate, and adhere to and implement safer custody policies and procedures.

Where can I find more details?

Further detail on the work of the Northern Ireland Prison Service is available here.

To apply go here.

Completed application forms must be returned no later than 12 noon (UK time) on Friday 15th September 2023.