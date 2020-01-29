We’re better connected with faster broadband, says Openreach engineer

Openreach is building a new ultra-fast, ultra-reliable broadband network in Northern Ireland, putting us at the top of the players’ league in the whole of the UK when it comes to connectivity speed. Here the Belfast Telegraph talks to Openreach team lead Adrian Hamilton about why Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) broadband technology will change the way we work and play…

What is ‘Full Fibre’ broadband and when and where can we access it?

“FTTP, or Full Fibre as it's better known, is the fastest broadband available yet, as the technology offers speeds of up to 1Gbps which is pretty impressive.

“So far, Full Fibre is available to 260,000 premises right across Northern Ireland and we’re working tirelessly to achieve our aim of making it accessible to nearly 40% of the entire province by the end of March.

“Openreach has an overall aim to provide the entire region with access to this new ultra-fast technology in both rural and urban locations. “

Should we be getting excited? What’s the big deal with Full Fibre?

“The biggest advantage over older broadband technologies, is the speed Full Fibre offers. It also holds the ability to host even faster speeds in the future, so it is completely future proof as well as being reliable, resilient and secure.

“At home, users will benefit from its ability to allow multiple devices to download, stream, browse and game simultaneously without buffering or arguments!

‘There are big advantages for business customers too, they can easily access faster and reliable broadband, reducing the time it takes for digital uploads and downloads.’

Where does this put us in terms of broadband services in the UK?

“Openreach is really making progress right across Northern Ireland to ensure that we’re at the forefront of broadband technology and innovation to safeguard our digital edge.

“Ultimately, our aim is to connect everyone better socially and professionally.”

What role is Openreach playing in the rollout out Full Fibre?

“Our team of 750 people build, design, maintain and manage the entire broadband network here. We’re working in towns and cities right across Northern Ireland to connect as many homes and premises as possible.

“Through our Community Fibre Partnership, we’re also working to connect more hard-to-reach areas which currently only have access to very slow speeds.

“We want to connect communities and people and are working tirelessly to achieve this right across the region from countryside to cities.”

Openreach joined forces with Ulster Rugby in a new four-year sponsorship deal, what’s the connection and how will that play out?

Photo by Rob Durston ( www.durstonphoto.com )

“I’m a big Ulster Rugby fan and I can see many parallels between the two. Openreach and Ulster Rugby are both teams of brilliant individuals who work collectively to deliver an ambitious end goal and we can both be found at the centre of the community.

“This partnership has just begun, and over the next four years we want to get the message out there that Openreach is doing great work in Northern Ireland and just like Ulster Rugby, we connect and celebrate the people in our communities. We really are stronger when we’re connected.”

How do I check if Full Fibre is available in my area and how do I make the switch if it is?

“Visit www.openreach.co.uk/ni and scroll down to the speed checker, put in your postcode and from there you can see what’s available in your area – it couldn’t be simpler!"

“You can then contact different broadband suppliers to upgrade your current broadband contract.”