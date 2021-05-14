What are the most common forms of heat loss in your home?

Your home may be cool, but what should you do if it’s downright chilly?

When it comes to your home, you want it to be as cozy, warm and energy efficient as possible. However, this might not always be the case.

Whether you own a new build, are renting a modern apartment or renovating a historic home, one thing that you don’t want to experience is heat loss. Not only is heat loss bad for the environment, it can also have a hugely detrimental affect on your pocket too.

But, don’t worry, there are some quick and easy things that you can do to make sure that heat loss is not an issue in your home.

Cold air is leaking in through gaps

The typical way draughts get inside your home is around windows and doors, through letterboxes or gaps in the floor or in the walls. Thankfully, there are plenty of things that you can do to improve the situation.

Check all your doors are hung properly without any gaps and use indoor draught excluders, especially during the winter months. You can also fill gaps or add weather-stripping to any particularly pesky windows.

Fireplaces are also naturally draughty. For those that are not in use, a chimney balloon inserted inside will cut out the cold air. Shutters and heavy curtains can also keep heat inside your home but you’ll only really be able to use them at night.

Your attic insulation isn’t up to scratch

It is estimated that up to 30pc of your home’s heat can be lost through your roof. That adds up to a lot of waste over the course of one year or even a couple of months.

If you have an attic, the best thing you can do is add a thick layer of insulating material over the ceiling below. It is also possible to insulate sloping ceilings or flat roofs where necessary. Insulating your attic space keeps the heat under the ceiling and in the rooms below, thus reducing heat loss.

However, you can’t forget about ventilation. Proper ventilation reduces the risk of condensation build-up in the attic space, which can reduce the eﬀectiveness of your insulation and cause damage to your roof structure.

According to the Energy Saving Trust, cavity wall and loft insulation can help save up to £265 off your energy bill each year.

Your heating system isn’t optimised

Heating your home is easier to do when you have efficiency measures in place such as insulation. Your rooms heat up quickly and it costs less to maintain the comfortable level of heat which is 21 degrees for your living space and 18 degrees for all other rooms.

However, you can still give your home heating system a helping hand. Make sure that all your radiators are in open areas. If you currently have a sofa or bed blocking them, try a little feng shui and see if you can improve the situation.

If you aren’t already doing it, start using zoned heating. Zoned central heating means that your home heating system is split into separate independent zones. This is much more energy efficient. You can use smart controls to send heat to each zone separately. This will ensure that you don’t use any excess energy and you can save money on your home heating bills.

Heat is escaping through the floor

Did you know that up to 10pc of your home’s heat can be lost through your ﬂoors? As with an attic and walls, this heat loss can be reduced by insulating the ﬂoors so that more heat is retained inside your home.

Diﬀerent approaches will be needed depending on whether you have a solid ground floor, a suspended concrete floor or a suspended timber floor. In some cases it may be possible to lay insulation on top of the existing construction or in other cases it will be necessary to fit insulation to the underside of the concrete or timber structure.

If you’re looking for a quick fix, where possible you should switch to carpets, especially in rooms that are used often.

