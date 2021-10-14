Where does Northern Ireland’s waste go?

The recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPPC) report has shown the scale of the climate challenge we all face. The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called this ‘a code red for humanity’ moment.

Waste is an issue that is adding to this climate challenge ‘code red’ on a daily basis with this same IPPC report confirming that methane emissions, a major source of which is methane released from waste landfills, makes a significant contribution to current global warming. They even go as far as to suggest that by reducing methane in the short-to-medium term, we can buy the world extra time to tackle climate change. Earlier this year, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) Global Methane Assessment identified the waste sector as having the most significant mitigation potential for reducing methane emissions in Europe. This means that addressing landfills is key.

Research shows that over a 20-year period, this potent greenhouse gas is around 84 times more powerful in global warming terms compared to carbon dioxide (CO2). Yet according to Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA)’s statistics, the volume of waste which Northern Ireland councils sent to landfill in 2019/20 was 240,000 tonnes or 24% of waste collected.

Colin O’Hanlon, Commercial Manager for Indaver, an integrated waste management company with facilities and operations across Europe, says Northern Ireland cannot continue to bury its head in the ground about its waste.

“We need to catch up with the rest of the UK and Europe, and take responsibility for how we manage our waste,” says Colin. “Although recycling has reached an impressive 50% after years of policy interventions, householder education and investment in recycling infrastructure, that currently still leaves 50% of waste that we need to manage in a sustainable way. Unlike the situation with recycling, Northern Ireland’s Energy from Waste (EfW) infrastructure is seriously under-developed and a significant gap remains for the treatment of residual waste.

“We are currently landfilling or exporting over 400,000 tonnes of household residual waste generated annually in NI. That’s the black bin waste we all produce, much of which is non-recyclable due to issues such as contamination and poor quality materials. This doesn’t include commercial and industrial residual waste, which also requires treatment.”

In 2019-2020 NI exported over 235,000 tonnes of its waste - much of which fuelled Energy from Waste facilities abroad

A recent market report from UK waste experts, Tolvik Consulting has calculated that even if Northern Ireland achieves the ambitious Circular Economy recycling target of 65% by 2035, NI will still produce over 500,000 tonnes of residual waste per annum which cannot be recycled. They also confirmed that even if the proposed arc21 waste treatment project is developed and added to existing infrastructure, there will remain a residual waste treatment capacity gap of 124,000 tonnes per annum here.

In the absence of sufficient sustainable solutions for this waste, Northern Ireland is paying for residual waste to be landfilled or exported abroad as a short-term solution to a long-term problem.

Grant Thornton’s recent review of the proposed arc21 waste treatment project, estimated that Northern Ireland is conservatively paying around £30 million per year to landfill waste, and another £16 million to export waste overseas. DAERA recently confirmed that last year, Northern Ireland exported over 235,000 tonnes of its waste overseas, much of which was used to fuel Energy from Waste (EfW) facilities there.

Recognising the harmful nature of this approach, there is now a maximum landfill cap of 10% coming by 2035 as part of the agreed Circular Economy targets. But Colin says, “This only further highlights the need for a local, robust and sustainable solution to treat this residual waste. With landfill rightly being capped and export of waste becoming increasingly economically and environmentally unsustainable, we need to develop more local integrated waste infrastructure which maximises the value from our waste, while minimising the environmental impact.”

The arc21 Project

Computer generated overhead view of the Becon project sited in Hightown Quarry Mallusk

Indaver is the lead partner in the Becon Consortium and the final bidder for the proposed £240m arc21 residual waste project. It has developed plans to build in tegrated waste management infrastructure at the Hightown Quarry site on the Boghill Road, Mallusk. The project is currently in the planning system awaiting a final decision by the Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon.

“The arc21 Project is entirely consistent with the current Northern Ireland Waste Management Strategy and is in response to the requirements identified by arc21, the waste management authority representing six councils in the East of Northern Ireland and over 1.1m people that live there,” says Colin. “It is an important waste infrastructure project which is designed to meet a clearly identified public need to deliver a sustainable solution for our waste here in Northern Ireland.”

The Project has spent over seven years in the NI planning system, during which it has been recommended for approval by three sets of professional planners, including by the independent Planning Appeals Commission. The project consists of a Mechanical Biological Treatment building, on-site recycling, a 220,000 tonnes per annum Energy from Waste (EfW) plant, and a visitor centre that provides a community and educational resource.

“The current cost to ratepayers of landfilling and exporting residual waste will be redirected to deliver a long-term and sustainable local solution with many local benefits. This will give Councils more financial control and even more importantly, result in a publicly-owned asset.”

Environmental benefits

The integrated infrastructure proposed by Becon will directly contribute to the new, ambitious recycling targets by up to 10% through extracting valuable materials from black bin waste and maximise the value from the remaining non-recyclable waste through energy creation.

This facility will help contribute to Northern Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions targets by the reduction of approximately 57,500 tonnes CO2 equivalent per annum compared to sending waste to landfills.

Colin says, “One of the additional benefits of this project is that it will also contribute to renewable energy targets. It will generate and export electricity to the National Grid - enough to power 30,000 homes - so we get the benefit of the energy contained within our waste locally, rather than exporting that benefit overseas for others to realise. This helps Northern Ireland become less reliant on imported fossil fuels, increases our local security of energy supply, and helps combat climate change.”

Currently, much of Northern Ireland’s exported waste is being used to fuel similar facilities abroad, but this project “will help Northern Ireland use an indigenous energy source in a sustainable manner.”

NI needs a fully integrated waste management system

Economic benefits

But it is not just the environment that benefits from this facility, as the economy also profits. Colin says it would contribute a total inward investment of £240 million to the Northern Ireland economy. It would create approximately 455 direct jobs at peak construction and support a significant number of additional jobs in the supply chain.

“Annually, it would sustain 337 direct and indirect jobs, boost the local economy and generate £122 million in total wages. We feel that this facility will maximise its value while minimising its environmental impact. The increasing financial, environmental and reputational costs of landfilling and exporting waste make it entirely illogical to continue these practices when the local economy, environment and community can benefit directly from this project.”

But while there are so many advantages of this integrated waste infrastructure, Colin says the focus for many years by decision-makers has been mainly on waste minimisation and recycling. And while this is understandable, “black bin, largely non-recyclable waste continues to be produced by society.”

“It’s not overly popular to consider what we are currently doing with that non-recyclable waste, so often it’s just left out of the conversation,” says Colin. “But the reality is that it exists, and it needs to be managed right now. To illustrate the scale of the challenge, every year households within the arc21 region produce 15 million black bins worth of residual rubbish that cannot be recycled. And that's where this type of proposed infrastructure comes in.”

Colin says for anyone in the local community who may be concerned about the facility, it is incredibly important that all planning and environmental matters continue to be addressed throughout the planning and permitting processes. He points out that to date, over 70 statutory consultee responses including from the Public Health Agency, NI Environment Agency and DfI Roads have responded with no objections to the project.

“It’s vital to engage with local communities to allow for a full understanding of the project and to address any concerns. As well as delivering an intensive public engagement programme at the start of the process, public concerns were also aired and addressed at an Independent Planning Appeals Commission hearing which, having weighed everything up, concluded that the project should proceed.”

In addressing the need for the project Colin concluded, “In Northern Ireland, we clearly accept the need for such waste infrastructure as it’s identified in the current Waste Management Strategy and the arc21 Waste Management Plan which is endorsed by DAERA.”

Furthermore, the DAERA Minister has recently written to the Minister for Infrastructure regarding arc21’s proposals stating ‘there is a clear need at this time for providing planning approval for more waste infrastructure’. Minister Poots highlighted that there is a current and future waste infrastructure gap in Northern Ireland which is leading to an overreliance on exporting or landfilling our rubbish.

“The fact that energy recovery from our waste is growing year-on-year is also a tacit acceptance that such technologies are needed. But the truth is the vast majority of this energy recovery from NI waste is happening abroad and that is not a sustainable long-term approach. While waste may not be at the top of the political agenda, the current climate crisis means it should be. There is a strong argument that waste infrastructure, such as the proposed arc21 project, should be viewed in the same way as water infrastructure - as an essential pre-requisite to economic development and as a way to deliver a ‘green recovery.”

Colin adds, “These types of facilities are commonplace across the UK and Europe, with over 500 across Europe and over 50 across the UK and Ireland. We hope to get a positive planning decision from the Department of Infrastructure in the near future and progress this important infrastructure through procurement to construction and to providing a service to arc21 councils. With the pressing climate emergency, the time for a positive planning decision is now…we have no time to waste.”

Find out more about the project on becon.co.uk