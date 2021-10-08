White’s Oats - Celebrating 180 years of business in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland’s leading oat and breakfast cereal brand, White’s, is celebrating 180 years in business and 100 years of its iconic and market leading brand Speedicook. As it marks the end of another successful year of oat growing, White’s remains steadfast in its commitment to producing the best quality oats whilst marrying consumers concerns around provenance, environment, and sustainability.

Over the course of the last 180 years, White’s Oats has a longstanding tradition of sourcing local oats and marketing innovative and quality products, and it is these hallmarks of the company which underpin its commitment to producing the best quality oats, developing its product portfolio of porridge oats and oat cereals to meet changing consumer health needs, and delivering a more sustainable business model.

Local roots

In the early days, farmers from across the Island would bring their oats to the mill in Tandragee and White’s is proud to say that a local supply chain is still firmly embedded in the company today. It has developed a strong and reliable network of growers – with all conventional oats (non-organic), grown within a 60-mile radius of the mill. This includes Simon Best from Acton Farm in Poyntzpass, who has been an oat grower for White’s for over 20 years.

The network includes 35 local NI farmers situated within 60 miles of the mill, 60 growers from the Republic of Ireland and 35 organic farmers in the UK. White’s works in partnership with its growers, scaling its business sustainably and it is these partnerships which are integral to supporting White’s sustainable sourcing model, ensuring a fully traceable grain supply, driving on farm yield improvements, and promoting the positive environmental credentials of oats.

White’s, who supplies its range of porridge oats and oat breakfast cereals into retailers across Ireland, UK and into many export markets is well placed to meet growing consumer demand for a more sustainable diet. Consumers are increasingly focused on ensuring that healthy plant-based foods are part of their daily diet. This increased awareness among consumers on the benefits of a healthy and sustainable diet has fuelled demand for oats, which are rich in antioxidants and soluble fibre, help lower cholesterol levels and even help you maintain weight-loss owing to their low GI properties.

Innovation

Oats are also a highly versatile grain able to be incorporated into a wide range of meals and occasions. Product innovation and a response to consumer trends are key to White’s success, highlighted last year with the launch of its new low-sugar granola. White’s provides a wide range of oat products from its renowned Speedicook Porridge Oats, instant oats, granolas, and toasted oats as well as championing the development of the organic sector within the industry; catering for all life choices and taking pride in being an industry leader in a growing health-conscious market.

Sustainability

Consumer concerns around plastic has prompted several developments around White’s packaging initiatives. It recently relaunched three of its hero products; Speedicook Porridge Oats, Organic Jumbo Oats and Organic Oat Flakes into a larger 1kg recyclable paper bag, removing over 500kgs of packaging annually.

As part of its wider sustainability strategy, White’s has pledged to deliver 100pc recyclable packaging across all its products by the end of 2022 and to make it easier for consumers to choose products produced in a sustainable way. Positive gains have already been made with 93pc of its packaging already recyclable and all its paper and board 100pc FSC accredited.

Planning for the future

Dedication, passion, and a commitment to growing superior oats that not only offer great taste, but also take care of the land and countryside are what make White’s Oats unique. Its best-in-class track record has resulted in 53 Great Taste Awards from the Guild of Fine Food and awarded the best breakfast cereal in the UK’s Quality Food Awards in 2019.

Looking to the future, White’s is committed in its purpose to inspiring healthy and active lifestyles through building awareness around the importance of sustainable plant-based diets beginning with a healthy oat-based breakfast.

World Porridge Day on Sunday, 10 October is an excellent opportunity to celebrate all that is great about oats being part of your daily diet. Whether your preference is savoury or sweet, White’s has lots of healthy and nourishing recipes to help you get the most from your oats. Check out White’s tasty recipes here

If you are interested in growing oats, White’s would like to hear from you. For more information and to view products and oat-inspired recipes visit their website here.