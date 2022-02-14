Why you need to escape to Tenerife

Look no further than a holiday in Tenerife if you’re looking for amazing scenery with a relaxing stay by the sea. The island has a rugged volcanic landscape, which is dominated by Mount Teide towards the centre. It has both sand and pebble beaches along its 213 miles of coastline and boasts many attractions such as the UNESCO World Heritage colonial city of La Laguna and Mount Teide National Park. To help you plan your island getaway, we've chosen our top travel highlights for Tenerife.

Discover Mount Teide

Mount Teide is regarded as the world’s third-tallest volcanic structure and stands in a spectacular natural environment. Take the cable car to the top of the peak for some remarkable views of the surrounding landscape.

Experience the local cuisine

One of the highlights of any trip to this Spanish island is sure to be the local food and drink. Among the most typical regional recipes are Caldereta and Sancocho Canario, salted fish in a “mojo” sauce. Tenerife also produces its own distinctive wines, including the sweet Malvasia dessert wine.

Browse the botanical gardens

Tenerife has a huge variety of flora and fauna. In your leisure time, you should consider a trip to the botanical gardens, which have a large range of tropical and subtropical trees, plants and flowers.

Relax on the picturesque beaches

The island is home to an impressive selection of both sand and shingle beaches along its 213 miles of coastline. One of the most unique beaches in the area of Puerto de la Cruz is Playa Jardin which also has a colourful botanic garden to go along with the natural palm trees and volcanic sand.

Explore Tenerife on foot

With over 200 miles of coastline and a rugged volcanic landscape just waiting to be explored, you can enjoy a casual coastal walk or a gruelling mountain hike…either way you’ll be bowled over by the natural landscape and stunning views on offer here.

Get Lost in La Laguna

San Cristóbal de La Laguna (commonly known as La Laguna) is a UNESCO World Heritage colonial city in Tenerife. It’s well worth spending an afternoon exploring the impressive cathedral and the old colonial architecture of the historic city centre.

Enjoy the coastal views

If you're looking for a holiday to Spain that combines amazing scenery with a relaxing stay by the sea, then look no further than Tenerife. From its rugged volcanic landscape to the array of sand and pebble beaches along its coastline, you'll be met with beautiful scenery in every direction.

