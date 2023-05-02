Business Awards: Musgrave ‘a positive social and economic force’

Best Large Company of the Year: Musgrave Northern Ireland Highly Commended: Viberoptix

Max Nesbitt, partner at Wilson Nesbitt, presents the Best Large Company of the Year award to Musgrave NI managing director Trevor Magill (left) and Kathy Simpson, head of human resources — © Kevin Scott

Dedicated colleagues constantly challenging the status quo to create market-leading customer experiences every day are said to be at the heart of this year’s Best Large Company of the Year.

Musgrave was recognised as a positive force in Northern Ireland economically and socially, supporting the employment of over 4,750 people in 300 locations and contributing around £350m to the economy.

The business includes retail brands SuperValu, Centra and Mace as well as wholesale brands Musgrave MarketPlace and Drinks Inc.

Aiming to place itself at the heart of local communities, the group works with its independent retail partners to provide the best in convenience retail.

Supporting local is an ethos, with Musgrave working with more than 3,000 farmers and partnering with over 150 suppliers to supply 3,500 local products across its stores. Spend on local food and drink totals an annual £160m.

An ambitious growth strategy is facilitated by support of its store network and brands, with over £36m invested in new stores and refreshes since 2021. An ongoing SuperValu Rejuvenation project redeveloping sites as “stores of the future” represents investment of almost £7m.

Musgrave Northern Ireland believes anything is possible with the right mindset, skills and tools. Unlocking the potential of its team is regarded as integral to delivering against its aim of “growing good business”.

Musgrave NI managing director Trevor Magill said: “I think our entry was so strong because of our colleagues.

“Our retail partners and long-term stable relationships with them have been fantastic so it’s a credit to our colleagues and our retailers and I’m absolutely delighted.”

Musgrave recently announced plans to open 18 new outlets, creating 250 jobs, across its portfolio of SuperValu, Centra and Mace stores in Northern Ireland this year in a £18m investment also including renovation of existing stores.

It introduced a £2.7m Sustainability Fund in 2022 and will continue to prioritise its drive with an additional £1m committed to supporting stores in reducing their carbon footprint this year.