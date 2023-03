This photograph of Corporal Mollie Whiteside, from Dungannon and Aircraft woman Terry Trace, from Nottingham, made them the 'Face of VE Day'. 25/5/1945

Back in 1945 Belfast City Hall was lit up to mark the end of World War 2. Victory in Europe (VE) Day on May 8, 1945 marked the formal acceptance of Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender by Britain and its Allies following almost six years of brutal warfare.