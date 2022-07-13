Restoration of memorial to Titanic in New York moves one step closer

Dishevelled monument to the sunken Belfast-built liner stands neglected on a Manhattan street corner

A preservation group made up of descendants of Titanic survivors is close to seeing its dream of restoring a 109-year-old memorial lighthouse in New York City come true.

The dishevelled monument to the sunken Belfast-built liner stands neglected on a Manhattan street corner outside the South Street Seaport Museum which owns it.

“For the past eight years, the museum has been hanging on by its fingertips,” its chief executive, Captain Jonathan Boulware, said.

“And now we find ourselves in a position to plan to grow and attend to things we need to attend to, and that includes the lighthouse.”

Those flocking to nearby shops and bars barely notice the beacon that once towered above New York Bay to guide vessels safely in and out of the busy harbour.

But for many members of Friends of Titanic Lighthouse Restoration project, it symbolises a gravestone for the 1,496 passengers and crew who perished on the famed liner.

Their efforts to have the unique monument — distinguished by its green light — returned to its former glory have been met with some resistance.

“The Titanic lighthouse as a practical matter is an accessioned object in the museum’s collection, which puts us in the position of legal responsibility for caring for the artefact and indeed its restoration,” Captain Boulware told the New York Times.

“The Louvre doesn’t farm out the responsibility of restoring the Mona Lisa to a private group.”

After years of struggling to stay afloat, the museum is now on the verge of long-term stability thanks to the Howard Hughes Corporation which is seeking to erect a 324 foot luxury tower in the area.

If the firm sees off a legal challenge by a local advocacy group it will result in a $40m payment to the Seaport Museum — and the cash flow appears to have ushered in a change of heart.

When the Friends prepared paperwork in 2020 asking New York State to include the lighthouse on a register of historic places, the museum refused to join 21,600 signatories.

But now Cpt Bouleware is open to pursuing the listing, providing he can take the wheel.

“We have been very focused on making sure the museum can survive,” he explained.

“The museum is grateful for the fundraising efforts of the Friends of the Titanic Lighthouse, and we share their objective to restore and elevate the lighthouse as it deserves to be.”

Fundraising initiatives include $5,000 to hire a historic preservation architect to compile a structural report — the first step towards the $500,000 restoration.

The group received another cash boost last month when it received a $500 grant from the Victorian Society New York.

However, Cpt Boulware insists that “responsible care of the artefact requires proper process”, including a tendering to find the best-qualified expert.

“We must be able to point to a robust process that led to the hiring,” he explained.

The museum boss is on the record saying such an effort typically costs more than $25,000.

“A budget historic structure report does not, I think, add value to this effort,” he added.

The Hughes Corporation has echoed the museum’s position on who should lead the restoration campaign.

“As longtime steward of the South Street Seaport Historic District, the South Street Seaport Museum preserved the Titanic Memorial Lighthouse from destruction and is the appropriate entity to oversee its restoration as part of a broader plan to revitalize its historic properties and artefacts,” it said in a statement.

The company also plans to make $1million in improvements to Titanic Memorial Park where the monument stands which will be used for new trees and seating, but not for work on the lighthouse.

In addition the city is providing $10 million for the museum’s capital projects.

But it is refusing to put a timeline on the “powerful artefact” undergoing a “thorough and reverential restoration”.

Cpt Boulware insisted his immediate priority is the reopening of museum spaces to make its collection available to the public.

“But if a $25,000 or $5m check arrives this week, we will start this week,” he added.