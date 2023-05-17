Titanic: Iceberg ‘myth’ around sinking could be dispelled by new 3D scans, says expert

The Titanic before her infamous sinking on the maiden voyage to North America.

Details such as the propeller, shoes and unopened champagne bottles are part of a huge field of debris surrounding the ship. Credit: ATLANTIC PRODUCTIONS/MAGELLAN

The bow section of the Titanic is still unmistakably recognisable in the scan Credit: ATLANTIC PRODUCTIONS/MAGELLAN

New immersive 3D scans showing the wreckage of the Titanic at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean are the key to understanding the true cause of the ship’s sinking including dispelling the ‘myth’ an iceberg hit the side of the ship.

That is according to Parks Stephenson, a Titanic expert and engineer who also once served as James Cameron’s technical advisor on the Hollywood blockbuster portraying the infamous maritime disaster.

He was speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme after the unique digital scans were released for the first time on Wednesday.

The never-before-seen digital scan of the Belfast-built vessel show a 3D reconstruction of the wreck, which lies at a depth of about 12,500 feet, around 370 nautical miles off the coast of Canadian island Newfoundland. It lies in two main pieces about 2,000 feet apart.

The Titanic notoriously sank on her maiden transatlantic voyage 11 months after her launch, with the loss of more than 1,500 lives, when she struck an iceberg.

The scan was carried out last summer by Magellan Ltd, a deep-sea mapping company, and Atlantic Productions, who are also producing a documentary about the project.

Mr Stephenson said the images are a chance to uncover the truth about the ship.

“We have studied Titanic for a century now, but we have seen it through the interpretations by any number of people throughout that last century,” he explained.

“Now we are finally getting to see Titanic without human interpretation, derived directly from evidence and data which is what we really need in order to piece what I would call this crime scene together.

“As an engineer, it is unanswered questions that define my whole interest in Titanic. As an historian, I am always wanting to get to the truth. I have seen enough in all my years studying Titanic that I have suspicions of the narrative we have become accustomed to this past century.

“I basically question whether or not Titanic hit the iceberg along the side as we have all come to accept nowadays.

"I can see a growing amount of evidence in recent years that suggests that Titanic actually ran over an emerged shelf of the iceberg which was the first scenario proposed back in 1912 but the story soon got buried under the idea of this 200 foot gash along the side.

“There is still much to learn from the wreck, which is essentially the last surviving eye witness to the disaster.”

The scans carried out to picture the wreck involved more than 200 hours surveying the ship from a remote-controlled submersible and include more than 700,000 images from every angle in order to create the 3D reconstruction at the site almost 4,000m under the sea.

Also pictured in the scans was a serial number on one of the propellers of the ship.

Atlantic Productions CEO Andrew Geffen told BBC Breakfast on Wednesday: “Great explorers have been down to the Titanic… but actually they went with really low-resolution cameras and they could only speculate on what happened.

“We now have every rivet of the Titanic, every detail, we can put it back together, so for the first time we can actually see what happened and use real science to find out what happened.

“It will take a long time to go through all those details but literally week by week there are new findings.”

When Titanic entered service, she over took the Olympic as the world's largest liner at that time. Of the three ships - including the Britannic - only the Olympic managed to avoid tragedy and was retired after long service.

