Titanic launched in Belfast on this day 111 years ago

The Titanic about to set off on her maiden voyage

Images of the Titanic during her launch and departure from Belfast. The photos were revealed as part of the TITANICa exhibition in 2014 at the Ulster Folk & Transport Museum. ©private collection on loan to National Museums Northern Ireland

Tuesday marks the 111-year anniversary of the day the ill-fated liner RMS Titanic rolled down the slipway in Belfast and touched the water for the first time.

The launch of the Titanic at the Harland and Wolff shipyards in 1911 was watched by a reported 100,000 at the city’s docklands at 12.13pm that day.

The Titanic notoriously sank on her maiden transatlantic voyage 11 months after her launch, with the loss of more than 1,500 lives, when she struck an iceberg.

At the time of the ship’s launch, thousands of ticket-holding spectators gathered along the shores of Belfast Lough.

It was described that crowds jostled for a view wherever they could find one, while dignitaries and Harland & Wolff employees watched from stands in the shipyard.

Titanic and Olympic

Lord Pirrie – the Harland and Wolff chairman - made an inspection before giving the signal to launch, shortly after noon.

In 62 seconds, Titanic was released down the slipway and into the water. The 10 months that followed included work on her engines and fittings, transforming her into the ship that would depart Belfast on its maiden voyage.

Workers at Harland & Wolff

When Titanic entered service, she over took the Olympic as the world's largest liner at that time. Of the three ships - including the Britannic - only the Olympic managed to avoid tragedy and was retired after long service.