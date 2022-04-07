Titanic’s 110th anniversary: One of only six life jackets remaining from ship to be displayed in Belfast museum

Rodney McCullough, former official historian for Harland & Wolff, prepares the life jacket before it goes on display

One of only six life jackets remaining from the Titanic has gone on display at the Titanic Belfast museum to commemorate the 110th anniversary of its sinking.

This is the first time the life jacket has been on public display on the island of Ireland and it is free for the public to view in the Grand Atrium of Titanic Belfast until Sunday, April 24.

It was recovered from the field of debris by Robert Edwards, Quartermaster of the Cable Ship Mackay-Bennett, which was the first of four ships chartered by the White Star Line to search for bodies after the Titanic sunk in April 1912.

The life jacket is made of linen and cork, and is in fair condition with all original ribbon ties still in place.

It was made by Fosbery and Co Ltd, manufacturer of life-saving devices for many of the White Star Line ships and is now over 110 years old.

Judith Owens MBE, chief executive of Titanic Belfast said: “Having this life jacket here in Titanic Belfast is really something special.

“There were 3,500 life jackets onboard but only six remain, so this is a unique, and very emotive, opportunity for the public to see a piece of history in real life.

"It is especially poignant to have the authentic artefact on display as we commemorate the 110th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic and honour all the lives that were sadly lost.”

Rodney McCullough is the former official historian for Harland & Wolff, the east Belfast shipyard where the Titanic was built.

He added: “I joined Harland & Wolff in 1959 and many of my colleagues knew of people who worked in the drawing offices in 1912.

"I remember them telling stories of the shock and confusion when the news hit about Titanic’s tragic fate. Seeing the life jacket in person makes everything suddenly very real and reminds us of what a tragedy this story really was.”

Titanic Belfast will mark the 110th anniversary with ‘A Night to Remember’ on Thursday, April 14.

Visitors will be guided on a history tour and will be invited to join a candle-lighting ceremony at 11.40pm on the slipways, marking the exact time that Titanic struck the iceberg in 1912, thus sealing its fate.

The tour leaves every 10 minutes from 8pm until 9.40pm. Booking is essential and tickets cost £15.

For further information on the display of the life jacket or to book tickets for ‘A Night to Remember’ go to www.titanicbelfast.com