‘15-hour shifts, disgusting facilities and zero respect’… NI lorry drivers on the reality of life on the open road
A shortage of HGV drivers is being blamed for empty supermarket shelves across Northern Ireland, but behind the scenes the road haulage industry is in crisis
Allan Preston
As images of panic-buying at petrol stations and stories of lorry driver shortages across the UK dominate national headlines this week, drivers from Northern Ireland say the crippling pressures facing those behind the wheel here are being forgotten.