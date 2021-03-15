£178m grants scheme a ‘much-needed boost’ for NI businesses

The three new business support grants will give firms who are continuing to face challenges during the pandemic a lifeline said Finance Minister Conor Murphy.

The schemes will support almost 20,000 businesses including: a £50,000 grant for large businesses unable to access grant funding during the first lockdown; a £25,000 payment to manufacturing businesses unable to access grant funding during the first lockdown; and top-up payments of £5,000 and £10,000 for businesses which received grants during the first lockdown but are not eligible for one of the current Executive support schemes.

Belfast Chamber chief executive Simon Hamilton described the move as “a welcome acknowledgement of the distress and difficulties businesses face as they struggle to stay alive and continue to employ people and will give businesses in Belfast and right across the region a much-needed boost as they wait to be allowed to open their doors again”.

Funds are expected to be credited into accounts within the month as DoF brings forward regulations needed to make payments.

“This will come as very welcome news for the businesses who will benefit from this additional support,” continued Mr Hamilton.

“Businesses have borne the brunt of lockdown restrictions imposed by the Executive throughout the past 12 months and these grants will assist many by providing compensation to help them deal with the financial consequences of being closed.”

Retail NI, which has been campaigning to support retailers who have been forced to close and/or have experienced a drop in income due to less footfall also welcomed the announcement but called for an opening date.

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said: “This is a particularly welcome announcement for a significant number of essential city and town centre retailers whose businesses were under threat because of lost footfall. Minister Murphy listened to our concerns and responded with this grant scheme to support those businesses.

“The ‘lost footfall’ grant scheme will secure hundreds of jobs and ensure these independent retailers can continue to provide food and other important products to local communities.

“While the £178m grants and rates holiday are all positive, we now need the Executive to give a date for non-essential retail, close contact services and hospitality to safely reopen. It is vital we get a date.”

Manufacturing NI said the grants will benefit SMEs in the sector, which faces costlier outgoings than many other businesses.

“Since last summer, we have been working to try to get financial support for the 1,106 SME manufacturers with a full rates valuation of less than £50,000. News that these firms will automatically receive a £25,000 grant will be a great relief,” it said.

“Starting a business in manufacturing is tougher and more costly than most other sectors. If we lost these businesses now, we would have lost them likely forever.”

He said the grants and the business rates holiday will have saved many jobs in NI.

Meanwhile Hospitality Ulster chief, Colin Neill said: “We are hoping that this financial support will get to business owners in the hospitality sector just in the nick of time.”

Finance Minister Conor Murphy continued: “These grants will benefit a mixture of businesses including those not provided with grant funding earlier this year, and businesses which have been allowed to remain open, but which have experienced a significant reduction in trade due to the restrictions.”

The £50,000 grant is aimed at businesses with an net asset value (NAV) over £51,000 that are eligible for the 12 months rates holiday.

Those who qualify for the Department for Economy Large Tourism and Hospitality Business Support Scheme, sports clubs and culture, arts and heritage premises that qualify for one of the Department for Communities support schemes, food retail and petrol filling stations will not be eligible to apply for the latter grant.

Mr Murphy added: “It is estimated that approximately 1,125 businesses will benefit and the cost of this scheme is estimated at up to £56.3m.”

Only one grant will be paid for businesses with multiple premises. Businesses with vacant properties and businesses in administration will not receive the grant.

In this instance businesses will have to apply for the grant.

Meanwhile the £25,000 grant will apply to manufacturers with an NAV between £15,001 and £51k. Approximately 1,100 businesses will benefit and the cost of the scheme is estimated at £27.9m.

Payments will be automatic but new applicants can also apply.

The £10,000 grant scheme is aimed at businesses that received the £25k Retail, Tourism, Hospitality and Leisure Grant and have not been paid LRSS or CRBSS Part B. Payments will be automatic but new applicants are also able to apply.

The £5k Grant is for businesses that received the £10k Small Business Support Grant and have not been paid LRSS or CRBSS Part B. Businesses which have ceased trading since the £10,000 grant was paid and those paid the £10,000 grant in error (including constituency offices and wind turbines) are excluded.

Eligible businesses will include ‘essential retail’ currently allowed to remain.

Mr Murphy explained: “Those who received the £10,000 grant last year will receive a further payment of £5,000, while those who received the £25,000 grant will receive a further payment of £10,000. It is estimated that almost 17,500 businesses will be eligible for this payment.”

Speaking about crediting the latter funds, Ian Snowden, chief executive of Land and Property Services, said: “We have to make legislation to allow payments to be issued. It is likely to be the end of march before the regulations are in place. It could be two weeks from today before we are in a position to start making any payments.”