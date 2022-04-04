30 smart ways to save or generate money amid the ongoing cost of living crisis

We are all being impacted by rising everyday prices and spiralling energy bills, meaning tightening the purse-strings is more vital than ever. We look at how you can help ease the pain

Using supermarket loyalty schemes for discounts is one way to save when buying groceries.

Borrow/Share subscriptions

The majority of streaming services such as Netflix and Prime Video allow multiple people to use the same account. For instance, under a standard Netflix subscription for £10.99 per month, two people can watch simultaneously and up to five accounts can be added. Disney Plus and Prime also allow multiple accounts, so don’t pay more than you have to.

Family accounts

If several people in your family use Spotify, you can sign up for a family account at £16.99 a month. This is compared with individual accounts coming in at £9.99 a month.

Signing on and off

There are no penalties for signing up to the likes of Netflix, Prime or NowTV and then cancelling your subscription and signing up again. So, if you’ve had your fill of interesting shows and there is nothing else you want to watch, make sure you’re not paying for a subscription you are not using. Just wait for a few more new favourites to be added and jump on and start bingeing again.

FINANCES

Switch savings accounts

It’s always helpful to shop around for the best terms for your savings account, especially with interest rates rising.

Virgin Money is currently paying 2.02% on up to £1,000 for its current accounts and offers a linked saving account that pays 1% on up to £25,000.

Switch banks

A range of banks, including Ulster Bank, offer sign up bonuses of up to £150 with little hassle in making a switch.

Bank cashback

Some banks offer cashback on selected household bills or will give you money for simply logging into your banking app once a month. Santander’s 123 Lite current account offers up to 3% cashback on certain bills, however this is capped at £15 per month.

Lifetime Isas

Lifetime Isas are a great way of saving and earning free money. Every tax year you are permitted to deposit up to £4,000 into a Lifetime Isa and the government will add in 25% of whatever you put in, capped at £1,000 per year.

Fixed rate bonds

Cash savings accounts are open to inflationary pressures, so if you don’t mind putting your money out of reach for a while you can opt for two-year fixed rate bonds, which offer almost 2% interest based on stock market returns, which historically are much higher than cash.

Handle your debt

Balance transfer credit cards are a helpful way of consolidating your debt onto one card, with some offering 0% interest for as much as three years. Sainsbury’s Bank, for instance, offers an interest-free period of 32 months. However, you will need to pay a balance transfer fee of between 2.24% and 3%.

Buying shares

Being a shareholder in a company can have its perks, whether it’s free meals or discounts on products, so have a look around for any extra benefits on offer.

Getting rid of old investments

Fees paid by investors prior to 2013 included commission for brokers and financial advisers, whereas now investors have reduced their fees by as much as 50%.

This means you could be paying too much in charges for old investments, so it is helpful to compare these fees and making a switch, where possible.

Pension tax cut

Any money you have paid into your pension does not count for tax purposes up to £40,000 per year (unless you earn more than £240,000 a year).

Also, if you earn more than £50,000, you begin to lose some child benefits if your are entitled to them.

This means if you earn £51,000 and paid the extra £1,000 into your pension, you won’t be tipped into a higher tax bracket and still get to keep your child benefits.

SHOPPING

Paid to shop

A range of credit cards and websites offer you cashback on your spending.

Websites like Topcashback pay you to shop through them, while a Lloyds Bank Mastercard offers 0.25% cashback on all spending up to £4,000 (and 0.5% after that) and gives you £20 if you spend more than £1,000 within the first 90 days of signing up.

Loyalty cards

You would be hard-pressed these days to find a supermarket and various retail chains that do not offer a loyalty scheme of some description. From Tesco Clubcards, Nectar points and the Boots Advantage scheme, it is useful to check out what you could be missing out on at your favourite shops when it comes to money off goods or discounts and offers.

Point stretching

While Tesco Clubcard points can be use to get money off shopping, if you trade in the points for vouchers and other offers instead it could be more lucrative. For instance, Clubcard points worth £5 can be exchanged for £15 vouchers for a range of family attractions. The same applies of Nectar points.

Discounts

It is useful to check if your Tesco Clubcard offers any special discounts for cardholders, such as on alcohol and other goods, as Tesco frequently offers discounted items for members.

Best-before dates

Many of us have fallen into the trap of throwing out food when it reaches its best-before date.

These are simply general guides and are much different than a use-by date, so avoid paying more when doing the weekly shop and replacing food that didn’t need to be thrown out in the first place.

Friend referrals

Many services and platforms give you money if a friend also signs up on your referral.

Quidco, for example, will give you £25 for every friend that earns their first £5 cashback.

Several streaming services such as NowTV also offer discounts for referring friends.

Work perks

Many big companies, especially those with partnerships and affiliations with other brands, offer perks for their employees.

These can range from free cinema tickets and discounted gym memberships, to restaurant vouchers and travel vouchers.

DRIVING

Fuel deals

With fuel prices hitting historic highs, there is no better time than the present to avail of deals on petrol and diesel. Texaco and BP, among others, offer money off fuel in exchange for points, which can be accrued in their shops or car washes. Esso is also part of the Nectar scheme and points can be exchanged for money off fuel.

Drive smart

‘Eco-driving’ is the term used for a method of driving designed to use less fuel.

Essentially, this is done by avoiding sudden braking and accelerating, regulating your speed, reducing excess weight in your vehicle and avoiding idling.

Car sharing

There are park-and-ride facilities across Northern Ireland for those who want to save money by car sharing to work.

If you have colleagues living nearby, you might want to split fuel costs and take one car when making the morning commute to the office.

ENERGY

Heating and lighting

Like other bills, gas and electricity prices are also on the rise.

Small changes like turning your heating down one degree could save you £80 a year, while switching to more energy efficient LED lightbulbs can save you around £40 per year.

Standby

Ensuring you computers, laptops and TVs are switched off at the mains and not left on standby can also save you a few pounds on your annual bill.

Phone bills

Cashback app Airtime allows you to link a Visa or Mastercard to the app and Airtime will automatically track transactions at more than 100 retailers, giving you cashback on your phone bill of up to 10% when you shop.

SELLING

CDs and DVDs

In the age of streaming, many of us have piles of old CDs and DVDs that are gathering dust. Aside from eBay and Amazon, there are several companies such as Music Magpie which will buy your old box sets and albums.

Check the prices on their website, send off what you want to offload and you will receive a cheque in the post.

Clothes

Apps like Vinted will buy your old and unwanted clothes and accessories, with the app taking 10% of the sale price.

SPENDING

Insurance

It’s always helpful to shop around for car, pet and home insurance for the best deals, but it is also worth remembering that if you pay for cover for a year up front, you could save a surprising amount.

Deals

Groupon and Wowcher are great sites to keep an eye for any deals that may be going, whether it be discounted meals, weekends away and tickets for events.

GET WHAT YOU’RE ENTITLED TO

Support and benefits

Households and individuals may be entitled to a range of government benefits and not even realise it.

Aside from child tax credits and carers’ allowances, there is also working from home allowance (£280 for the past two years) you could be entitled to. Check Gov.uk for more details and contact Advice NI for assistance on what government support you could be eligible for.