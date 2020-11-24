320 homes on way in Lisburn and Hillsborough

The company is building 70 new homes at the £22.5m Governors Gate Demesne in Hillsborough - and over the next six years, it's working on 250 homes at the £60m Charlestown Hall development in Lisburn.

The first phase in both developments will be released early next yaer, with six luxury homes at Governors Gate Demesne, and 14 homes in Charlestown Hall.

Porter & Co is also opening a £3m Georgian House in Wallace Village, Lisburn to showcase the interior and lifestyle experience open to its buyers, known was 'the Porter experience'.

Managing director Bill Porter said: "With the positive activity in the current market, we feel comfortable at making this major investment which will generate substantial employment in the local construction industry, building supply trades, and our own professional team. We are committed to sourcing locally and know that this support will be very welcome now and next year."

Selling agent Simon Brien, partner at Simon Brien Residential, said: "We are confident that Charlestown Hall and Governors Gate Demesne will be very well received by the market as we are currently experiencing strong demand in the Lisburn and Hillsborough areas.

"Buyers will appreciate that a home by the award-winning Porter & Co represents quality and superior workmanship, and this latest addition of the Porter Experience in Wallace Village, is yet another progressive step by the company in delivering the ultimate for homebuyers here in Northern Ireland."

The interiors of the Porter Experience have been designed by Evelyn and Luke Mehaffey of Stylish Living. It features craftsmanship from companies including Alconn Kitchens and bathrooms by Bathline, Haldane Fisher.