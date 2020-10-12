56% of house buyers get parents' help

The Bank of Mum and Dad is now helping to fund one in every two house purchases among the under-35s, research suggests

Legal & General said 56% of first-time buyers under the age of 35 had received financial support from parents to help them get on to the property ladder.

Nearly three-quarters (71%) of these new home-owners would not have been likely to buy without financial help from family or friends, it found.

Instead, they would have had to delay their housing plans by four years on average.

Legal & General chief executive Nigel Wilson said "while the Bank of Mum and Dad is playing a clear and present role for many buyers, it remains a symptom of a broken housing market. Thousands of people simply don't have a Bank of Mum and Dad to rely on".

Legal & General research also shows that the Bank of Mum and Dad is giving £19,000 on average to first-time buyers under the age of 35. And it is not just the younger generation receiving support. Nearly one in 10 (9%) over-55s planning to buy said they would have had to delay their purchase without support from parents.