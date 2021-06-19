A ‘sausages war’ can still be avoided, says Sefcovic

Warning: Maros Sefcovic said the two sides in the dispute are at a crossroads. (John Thys, Pool via AP)

A “window” remains open to solve the Northern Ireland dispute after the UK sought to co-operate on sausages, the European Union’s post-Brexit negotiator has said.

But European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic warned in a speech on Friday that a “downward spiral” in relations could ensue if Britain continues with unilateral action.

Mr Sefcovic welcomed London’s move to seek temporary measures allowing sausages and other chilled meats to cross the Irish Sea in a dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“I am convinced that there is still a window for productive political dialogue and positive results, particularly in light of the UK reaching out to us on chilled meats,” he told the College of Europe in Belgium. And therefore, I trust that our UK counterparts will make use of this window with vigour and perseverance.”

Mr Sefcovic said the two sides are at a “crossroads” of either co-operating in good faith or the UK continuing unilateral actions.

“If the latter path is chosen, I fear a downward spiral in our relations, which would take our joint attention off a truly strategic future partnership,” he said.

“And in this case the EU will not be shy in reacting firmly and resolutely to ensure that the letter and the spirit of the protocol are respected.”

But he said “the clock is well and truly ticking”, adding that “our patience cannot last forever”.

And he also took a swipe at Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who agreed to the protocol as part of securing a Brexit deal.

“Everyone understood what these compromises meant in practice. The EU will not — and cannot — accept this balance being unilaterally changed or disapplied because of buyer’s remorse,” Mr Sefcovic said.

Brexit minister Lord Frost, who led Brexit negotiations for the UK, welcomed his counterpart’s commitment to “find creative solutions where required”.

The Conservative peer added: “I agree, as he says, that there is still a ‘window for productive political dialogue and positive results’, and we remain ready to work with the EU on this - though time is now very pressing if we are to find solutions.”