Aerospace firms face ‘long road to recovery’ after Covid crisis

Industry body says the revival depends on more international routes opening up

Aerospace manufacturers face a long road to recovery following Covid-19 with prospects for the sector fragile, a report said today.

Industry body the ADS said there had been 62 deliveries of commercial aircraft during April, with 73 new orders placed as airlines gear up for further decisions on the opening of international routes.

But despite the tentative return of some routes, ADS said UK volumes were still around 75% below pre-crisis levels.

In the US, traveller numbers are around 30% below pre-pandemic levels, driven by domestic demand.

European giant Airbus is now among manufacturers setting a timetable for production to rise in response to anticipated post-crisis demand.

It has said its factories should be making 14 A220 narrow-bodied jets by 2023-25 — which should be good news for the Belfast factory of Spirit AeroSystems, which makes the wings for the craft.

It’s estimated 1,000 of the firm’s 3,000 employees here work on the wings programme.

Kevin Craven. Credit: Jim Forrest

According to ADS, the overall backlog of aircraft orders fell by 1,000 in the 12 months to 12,816, with the market still hit by suppressed demand and cancellations.

Of the 73 new orders in April, 68 were for single aisle aircraft and five for wide-bodies.

But ADS said that the international aviation outlook remained fragile, “given the tentative first steps and a limited return to international travel”.

It said a full recovery for manufacturers and related businesses would only be possible when key routes in Europe and between the UK and US could be opened up without the need for long quarantine.

ADS chief executive Kevin Craven said: “As vaccination programmes advance, the global aviation industry is seeing domestic routes in major markets recover more quickly, while tentative steps are being taken to restore international travel.

“Demand remains severely suppressed compared to pre-crisis levels, and the situation continues to be extremely challenging for aerospace manufacturers in the UK and overseas.

“It will be a long road to recovery, and expectations for the months ahead should be cautious until more major travel routes are fully reopened.

“We urge the Government to make progress in the coming weeks on adding key destinations to the UK’s green list for travel, cutting the cost of testing for passengers, and creating a clear pathway for internationally recognised Covid certification.”

The NI Executive last month announced the ‘green list’ of destinations which NI travellers are allowed to visit without a requirement to quarantine.

The routes are Portugal, including the Azores and Madeira, Australia, Iceland, New Zealand, Faroe Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Gibraltar, Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, Brunei, Falkland Islands, Israel and Jerusalem and Singapore.

Speaking at the time, Belfast International Airport’s managing director Graham Keddie said the announcement was “very welcome news after what has undoubtedly been the most difficult period in the airport’s history”.

He said it was particularly welcome that people would be able to travel freely between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.