Afghan refugee soaks up knowledge of NI design company boss

A Northern Ireland businessman intends to “do all he can do to help” an Afghan asylum seeker now living in Belfast who ran a similar company to him before fleeing to escape the Taliban.

Mark Case, director of Whitenoise, an award-winning design firm that specialises across multiple platforms, met Mustafa Sarwari earlier this month.

Mustafa Sarwari came to the UK after fleeing Afghanistan just months before the country fell to the Taliban after the withdrawal of US and UK forces last year.

He initially lived in England prior to coming to Northern Ireland to join family here.

Mustafa said his departure from Afghanistan came after he had a sense that the country would be dominated by the Taliban, with the capital city Kabul falling in August 2021.

Mustafa is one of the many creative professionals supported through MARRS (Musicians Artists at Risk Resettlement Scheme) set up last year by the charity Beyond Skin.

“We spent a few hours together showing him around and trying to give Mustafa an insight into the type of stuff my company does,” said Mark, who also works with Refugees at Home and gave Mustafa an insight into how graphic design works in the Western world.

He added: “What I’m trying to do is arrange a few projects in that Mustafa can be involved in and where he can contribute his ideas.

“I think exposure to Western-style design styles will be really useful to him.”

Mark is hopeful he can help Mustafa get back into the field of work that he has always known, as he cannot currently gain employment due to his asylum-seeker status.

“Watch this space, because we’re really hopeful we can help Mustafa on his journey,” he said.

Mustafa was also thrilled at the opportunity to meet with Mark, speaking via his daughter, Fatima, who translated her father’s comments into English.

He said: “Because we have gone through a lot and we have always started from having zero, it was really hard when we arrived here, so it’s great that (I have) a friend doing work like this.”

Fatima said she could see the positive impact Mark’s meeting had on her father, adding that as soon as he came back to their home, he “looked hopeful” for the first time in a while.

When asked about their experience of living here, Fatima and Mustafa said Northern Ireland “has been so kind” compared to other countries they travelled through to get to the UK.

“It was really hard for us and sometimes people were not nice to us because we are refugees.

“However, when we arrived here we only experienced good, the people are so supportive and friendly, it’s really changed our mind and soul.

“Everyone in our family is trying their best to live normal lives” they said.

Darren Ferguson, founder of Beyond Skin, the group which facilitated the meeting between the two graphic designers said: “Mustafa is just one of hundreds of examples of the treasure chest of skills within the asylum-seeking community.

“If they were allowed to work, it would send our economy into orbit.

“Unfortunate for us, all the decision-makers are sitting on the lid.”