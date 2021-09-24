‘Agri-food sector is desperate for more workers urgently’ – UFU

"We don't care where they come from, we desperately need more workers" - that's the message from the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) on staffing issues facing Northern Ireland's agri-food sector.

Speaking at the Balmoral Show, UFU deputy president William Irvine told the Belfast Telegraph the sector is "desperate" for a solution to labour shortages.

His comments come after Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots issued a plea to the UK Government earlier this week to relax immigration rules to allow more foreign workers to come here, specifically wanting Filipino meat plant workers to boost the workforce.

Those entering the UK on a skilled work visa must have an intermediate level of English language proficiency - something Mr Poots wants relaxed.

George Eustice, the UK Government's Environment Secretary, however, ruled out such a move, instead indicating it could extend a seasonal worker scheme to tackle labour shortages relating to food production.

"We have no plans to have an unskilled visa scheme across the economy for countries like the Philippines," he said, adding that the government is also trying to encourage EU workers with settled status to return to the UK.

Mr Irvine said on Friday that a solution to the staffing problems is needed urgently.

"The agri-food sector is desperate for more workers urgently and we would not be precious as to how the [government] would do that, but we need more workers," he said.

"According to recent figures, across the food processing industry here there is a shortfall of around 12% in the workforce. On the face of it, the price of our produce is pretty good, but we are facing a hike in all our input costs, in all sectors, so actually our margins are quite tight.

"It's been the perfect storm of the world opening up after Covid, the supply chains not being as simple because of the Northern Ireland Protocol, and we're struggling to meet demand. Also, with gas prices the way they are right now - the cost of fertiliser at the minute is actually scary.

"Worldwide, the cost of grain and soy is up, so cattle feed, the concentrate cattle feed, is at an historic high in terms of price."

Mr Irvine said the UFU has been putting pressure on Westminster to act on these issues, particularly in terms of the labour shortages. He added that, without a solution to mitigate rising input costs for the agri-food sector, the price of produce will inevitably have to go up.

"In terms of input costs, it's hard to influence that, but eventually the price of our produce is going to have to reflect that - we can't work for nothing," he said.

Regarding the Balmoral Show, the UFU deputy president said it has been a very different event this year.

"There are less stands, less people, but I'm glad to be here and I think everyone that is here is having a great experience," he said.

Asked if the show, with its strict Covid entry rules in place - such as the need to be double-jabbed or show proof of a recent negative lateral flow test - could provide a template for big shows and events going forward, Mr Irvine said: "I would need my crystal ball to answer that question, but if Covid stays in place, it could well be. We'll have to do what we have to do.”