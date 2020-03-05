Agri company secures green light for £15m hub in Tyrone

Agriculture company Capper Trading has said it could create 40 jobs after getting the go-ahead for a new development hub outside Dungannon.

The firm is building the £15m hub next to its existing premises at Tamnamore close to the M1 motorway junction.

The proposals will expand existing Capper facilities on a separate site, allowing for growth in transport logistics, animal feed and straw bedding products.

The company also sells coal, oil and wood and also supplies transport services to Moy Park and John Thompson and Sons in Belfast. Capper has been in business for over 50 years and has around 125 staff with annual turnover of around £25m.

It reported pre-tax profits of around £400,000 in its accounts for the year ending June 2018.

The new Co Tyrone development is expected to create 20 long-term construction jobs during a 10-year build programme.

It is estimated that it will contribute £11.3m GVA to the economy.

Capper Trading said that the hub has the potential to bring another 40 jobs once it's completed.

Managing director Philip Hill said: "We are delighted by the decision of Mid Ulster planning committee to support the planning officer's recommendation for approval or our new agri-development hub, which is located on the opposite side of the motorway to our existing premises.

"This a long-term investment at the heart of the agricultural sector in Northern Ireland, which will support innovation and growth of our business and create new jobs in both within the agri-development and in our supply chain. We look forward now to implementing our plans and continuing our commitment to the wider area of Tamnamore and Dungannon."

Planning consultants Turley and architecture firm Studio Fourty Four were also involved in the bid to win planning permission.

It was granted at a meeting of Mid Ulster District Council's planning committee this week.

Sara Tinsley, associate director of Turley, said: "Capper are a major employer and have been stewards of the lands for more than 50 years.

"It is a strategic location on the motorway network from which Capper can continue to innovate to support local customers and reach future markets internationally.

"This approval allows a sustainable approach to their growth, creates new innovate employment opportunities and we welcome the decision made."