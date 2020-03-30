Agri-food firm Devenish to employ 30 temporary operatives

Agri-food firm Devenish Nutrition is recruiting a further 30 staff members as its production activity ramps up during the Covid-19 outbreak.

It is believed the group will be expanding its workforce through the use of recruitment agencies and is currently performing interviews via Skype with introductions of five new recruits at a time in line with new social distancing measures.

The business which has operations globally, including a new facility in Mexico, said it had been inundated with offers from agencies for the posts.

It has introduced buffer breaks between shifts to ensure staff don't cross contaminate and has put procedures in place to ensure lorry drivers have zero contact.

The company, which is headed by Richard Kennedy, said in a statement: "As part of our commitment to continuing to deliver high quality nutritional solutions to our customers during these unprecedented times, Devenish are recruiting for 30 production operatives based at our manufacturing site in Belfast.

"The temporary positions will be open for three months, where candidates will assist in the manufacturing process," added the statement.

The company is at the forefront of the agri-food sector and has been reinvesting into the business to grow its presence globally.

The group's research farm at Dowth, Co Meath, carries out research into sustainable agriculture and food production.

Devenish said its work there is aimed at helping food producers cope with the challenges of climate change.

It has also been investing heavily in new and emerging markets, with a particular focus on establishing and growing a presence in Latin America and Africa.

It opened its first office in Chile last year and business has been growing steadily in the region since.

The company was set up in 1952.