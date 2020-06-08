Animal feed executive Richard Kennedy ranks among world's top high-flyers

A Northern Ireland animal feed chief executive has been recognised among the world's best entrepreneurial talent at a global awards ceremony.

Richard Kennedy, chief executive of Devenish, joined 46 other global entrepreneurs for the 2020 EY World Entrepreneur of the Year™ Awards after he was named EY Entrepreneur of the Year Ireland last November.

Devenish, develops and makes nutritional products which are said to ensure "the most effective and efficient use of nutrients in food production".

It has experienced major growth in the past 20 years since it was bought by the current majority shareholder Owen Brennan in 1997.

It has gone from £5m in turnover and 23 employees in 1997, to over £225m turnover in 2018 and over 750 employees.

Mr Kennedy said: "I was exceptionally proud to join the 46 other global entrepreneurs for this special event, which recognised exceptional talent from across the world. Being part of this process and representing Ireland this past year has been an achievement of which I am extremely proud. I am inspired by the people of Devenish every day, who continue to demonstrate true entrepreneurial spirit."

Roger Wallace, partner lead for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ programme in Ireland, said Mr Kennedy "is proof that we have Irish entrepreneurs who are among the most innovative and talented in the world". Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw from India-based Biocon was named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year. The awards ceremony was held online instead of its usual Monte Carlo location.