Avian Influenza discovered in two wild birds in Belfast

Avian flu has been discovered in two wild birds in Belfast, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has announced.

The discovery comes amid the introduction of a new avian housing order in Northern Ireland by the end of November.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said the two wild birds with the influenza were retrieved from the Belfast Waterworks site earlier this week.

The confirmation of avian flu in Northern Ireland follows the confirmation of 17 cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 across Great Britain and one case in a commercial turkey flock in the Republic of Ireland.

From November 29 new housing measures introduced here will mean all bird keepers will be legally required to keep their flocks indoors or otherwise separate from wild birds.

Strict biosecurity measures will also be introduced and will apply to owners of pet birds, a hobby flock or commercial flocks.

Mr Poots said: “I took the decision to introduce the new housing measures in order to try to prevent an incursion of avian influenza into the poultry flock in Northern Ireland.

“It is now a legal requirement for all poultry and captive bird keepers to keep their birds housed or otherwise separate from wild birds.

“This decision was based on sound expert advice and in consultation with industry.

“This decision to house is an additional step to the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) introduced on the 17 November and another necessary precautionary measure requiring all bird keepers to keep their birds housed.

“These housing measures build on the strengthened biosecurity measures that were brought in as part of the AIPZ.”

An AIPZ has been in place across Great Britain since 3 November, with the virus "primarily a disease of birds” and posing a "very low” risk to the public.

In January, a cull of more than 100,000 birds took place following an outbreak of the avian flu in a poultry flock in Clough, Co Down.

He added: “Since my decision to introduce the housing order, we have now discovered avian flu in two wild birds in Belfast – that tells us unequivocally that the disease is already here and in our wild bird population.

“Keeping it out of the commercial flocks is now down to our poultry sector and the measures they take to keep the disease out.

“Adhering to, and constant review of, all biosecurity measures is the best weapon we have to avoid an incursion.

“My officials will continue to liaise closely with stakeholders and colleagues in GB and the ROI as the situation develops.”

The minister said a new Biosecurity self-assessment tool is available on the department’s website

He advised poultry and captive bird keepers to be vigilant for any signs of disease in their birds and any wild birds and to seek prompt advice from their vet if they have any concerns.

Bird owners are advised to take a number of preventative measures to help do their bit, including installing housing or netting in all poultry or captive bird houses.

A regime of cleansing and disinfecting clothing, footwear, equipment and vehicles before and after contact with poultry and captive birds is also encouraged.

Other steps include: