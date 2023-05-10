Balmoral Show 2023: Horticulture, hot tubs and fashion as event gets under way

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland -9th May Final preparations ahead of tomorrow four day Balmoral Show at the former Maze Prison site outside Lisburn, Co. Down. The farming show promotes Northern Ireland's agriculture production and produce. Photo by Press Eye/Stephen Hamilton — © Presseye

Preparations underway for the 154th Balmoral Show on May 9th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Preparations underway for the 154th Balmoral Show on May 9th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Preparations underway for the 154th Balmoral Show on May 9th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Preparations underway for the 154th Balmoral Show on May 9th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Preparations underway for the 154th Balmoral Show on May 9th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Preparations underway for the 154th Balmoral Show on May 9th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Preparations underway for the 154th Balmoral Show on May 9th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Preparations underway for the 154th Balmoral Show on May 9th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Excitement is building for agriculture fans as the most anticipated event of the farming year gets under way.

The 154th Balmoral Show begins on Wednesday at 8.30am and runs for four busy days.

With a wide range of stock, trade and entertainment, the show promises to have something for everyone.

"We have been excited for 51 weeks" - Exhibitors excitement ahead of 154th Balmoral Show

One of the event’s many organisers, Rhonda Geary, is excited to open the gates for the public.

“We have been working on this for the past 12 months,” she said.

“We have four fun-filled days.

“It’s the 154th Balmoral Show this year and we have something for everyone. Whether it’s horticulture, hot tubs, fashion — it’s all here at the Balmoral show.”

There will be more than 3,500 animals competing for championship prizes at the show this week, with many farmers keen to show off their best stock.

Patrick McAreavey

Patrick McAreavey of Ballinderry is looking forward to introducing his adorable Dexter calves to the public.

“There’s nothing that attracts a crowd like a Dexter calf,” he said.

Mr McAreavey and his son Thomas can’t wait for the show to begin tomorrow.

“We have been excited for 51 weeks,” said Mr McAreavey.

“We have been looking forward to this since last year.

“We had quite a bit of success last year and we are looking forward to competing again.”

This is the pair’s fourth time at the show and they hope to attend many more in the future.

“We have really enjoyed it and we keep coming back,” said Mr McAreavey.

“It keeps getting bigger. Our stand keeps getting bigger. We spend more time building it. We spend more effort breeding our cattle and we are putting in a lot of effort to get as good a stock as we possibly can, in an environmentally friendly manner.”

Despite the show opening tomorrow, Mr McAreavey and his son still have a lot of work to do.

“I probably won’t sleep tonight,” he said.

“I haven’t slept in the last seven nights in preparation.

“There’s a lot more to be done but you can do a lot in 24 hours. And what we often find is the last minute must be the longest minute, because you can do a lot in the last minute.”

There will also be more than 600 trade stalls at the show offering food, machinery, clothing and more.

Rachel Holmes is representing the Linwood Food

Rachel Holmes is representing the Linwoods Health Foods stall and is looking forward to the four-day show getting underway.

“We are so excited, we can’t wait,” she said.

“We have been prepping for the show for the last few weeks, so it’s great to see everything coming together here.”

Ms Holmes hopes she can impress the public with her products.

“I’m excited to get talking to people, seeing people face to face again, getting to show them all our lovely products and hearing feedback, and just seeing everyone enjoying themselves,” she said.

Over the course of the four-day show, there will be many different events, including cooking and floristry demonstrations, quad bike displays and equestrian competitions.