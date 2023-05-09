Balmoral Show 2023: What’s on and how to get to NI’s largest agricultural event

Northern Ireland’s largest agri-food show is set to return this month, and the Belfast Telegraph has put together a guide for everything you need to know about the 154th event.

When and where is the Show?

The Balmoral Show 2023 will take place from Wednesday May 10 to Saturday 13 at Balmoral Park in Lisburn.

Events will take place from 8.30am every morning, apart from Thursday May 11, when the timetable for day begins at 8am with Ladies Hunters Riding Astride and Connemara Showing Ponies.

The Balmoral Show returns on 10th May.

What’s on this year?

Among a raft of attractions, livestock exhibitions and family activities, the NI Food and Drink Pavilion will return to the Balmoral Show and this year it is set to wow crowds with over 100 local food and drink companies and three Theatre Kitchens.

New to the Pavilion this May is an exciting NI Drinks Area, to celebrate excellent local producers of beer, cider, gin, whiskey. The Drinks Area will also promote the Discover Northern Ireland Spirits Trail.

There will also be also the usual competitions, including a variety of show-jumping and the trademark sheep-shearing contest.

Timetables over the four days further include a polo tournament, pony club games, a horse parade, quad stunt show. band performances, floral art competitions and much more.

For more entertainment, the BBC and Downtown radio stations both have their own live stages with lots going on throughout the week, and plenty of live recordings.

For full timetables, check out the Balmoral website here.

How do I get there?

The Balmoral showgrounds are located just outside the city of Lisburn. The nearest train station is Lisburn Train station (less than 15 minutes away) from which a complimentary shuttle service to the showgrounds will run.

The free bus service will operate approximately every 5 - 10 minutes at peak times and approximately 15 - 20 minutes off peak. This shuttle services will operate between 9am and 6.20pm, except Thursday and Friday when the shuttle will operate from Eikon Exhibition Centre to Lisburn Train Station until 8.20pm (Thursday) and 7.20pm (Friday). The estimated journey time approximately 20 - 30 minutes.

Furthermore, the Balmoral Show is located just two miles from Sprucefield at Junction 7. It’s approximately a 10-minute drive from Belfast and takes 84 minutes to get there from Dublin.

Use postcode BT27 5RL in your Sat-Nav to help with directions if driving.

Police have urged visitors to leave extra time for their journey for what’s set to be a busy few days.

Lisburn and Castlereagh PSNI District Commander Superintendent Kelly Moore wants everyone to have a positive experience.

“Please help us to help you by being patient and by driving and parking responsibly, with consideration given to other road users and pedestrians,” she said.

“Please follow the guidance of police officers and parking marshals on the ground, along with the direction of signage in place and only park in the designated locations provided.

“Public safety is of paramount importance to us, so please do not ignore parking restrictions.

“Finally, I hope you enjoy your time at the show and be sure to drop by the Safer Communities marquee to meet our PSNI representatives in attendance.”

To find out more or to plan your journey via public transport, visit www.translink.co.uk/balmoralshow