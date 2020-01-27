Belfast agri-tech firm Devenish's expansion into Latin America gathers pace

Belfast-based agri technology company Devenish has expanded its business operations into Central America.

The expansion will add to Devenish's other sites which include those in Ireland, the UK, United States, Turkey and Uganda.

The company, which is recognised as a major provider of environmental, animal and human health solutions, has appointed Enrique Artiga as regional sales manager for Central America.

Mr Artiga will support Dr Jorge Pena, regional manager for the same area, in growing the business there.

The company opened its first office in Chile last year and business has been growing steadily in the region since.

Managing director of Devenish International Ian Atterbury said: "We have ambitious plans for international growth and see huge potential in this region.

"Globally, there is over one billion metric tons of feed produced each year and 15% of that is produced in Latin America.

"Since Dr Jorge Pena joined the business last year, we've registered a wide range of products in several countries and developed a number of key accounts.

"The Latin American markets have a high level of scientific understanding and sophistication, which fits well with the Devenish core competence of research and development."

Mr Pena added: "We're pleased to welcome Enrique to the team as we further expand our business throughout the Latin America region.

"With over 14 years' experience, he is well placed to help further grow our business in the region."