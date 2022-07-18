Castlewellan Agricultural Show pulls in the crowds following hiatus

An estimated 20,000 people enjoyed the first Castlewellan Agricultural Show to be held since the start of the pandemic.

Organisers of the event, which took place on Saturday at Castlewellan Forest Park, reported huge entries across all classes.

There was a special resonance to the day as it coincided with the Charolais World Congress that was held in the UK from July 7, ending with a gala dinner in Belfast last night.

The Charolais champion at Castlewellan was the bull Brownhill Owenroe, owned by Frankie Reid of Ballynahinch.

Members of the congress visited herds in England, Scotland and Wales before coming here for the final three nights, where they attended the Charolais National Show at Castlewellan. There was a gala dinner at the Titanic Hotel Belfast yesterday evening.

The show in Castlewellan featured classes for cattle, sheep, goats, horses, poultry, pigs, rabbits, dog agility and home industries.

There were a “bumper” number of entries, said Alex Woods, one of the volunteer organisers of the event, which was first held in 1928.

There were 800 entries in the sheep classes, 600 in the horses and 400 in the cattle.

Alex said: “I would say there was near 20,000 people in the field on Saturday. It was a really big show.

“We were all absolutely delighted to have it back on.

“It was just such a nice atmosphere and the weather was amazing.”

She added the Castlewellan Agricultural Show is one of the biggest days of the year in the Newry, Mourne and Down Council area, and it is organised by a dedicated team of volunteers that “put on a world-class event”.

“There is a team of volunteers that put this on and it’s a massive tourist attraction. It is one of the biggest, if not the biggest event in the area,” added Alex.

She noted that there were competitors from 15 countries, which was largely due to the Charolais World Congress gathering over the last near two weeks. The Charolais National Show had 17 Charolais cattle classes.

Those enjoying the Castlewellan show were able to visit a range of trade food and craft stands while listening to some wonderful live music.

There was also young farmer competitions, pet shows, a fashion tent, a vintage tea area and children’s amusements.