Co Armagh firm Axis wins £4m contract to help mushroom harvesting

An Agri-Tech firm in Co Armagh has won a £4m contract for its machinery to be used to help a Canadian company improve its mushroom harvest.

Axis Technology in Craigavon used support from economic development agency Invest NI to improve its equipment for mushroom harvesting.

Its machinery makes mushroom harvesting and packing more efficient and enables harvesters to operate at four-times their usual level.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds congratulated the company for winning the lucrative deal with Highline Mushrooms, based in Ontario.

She said: “Axis Technology is a great example of a Northern Ireland company which has put innovation at the forefront of its growth strategy. Seeing a gap in the market, it has used Invest NI’s R&D support to strengthen its competitive position and grow sales in export markets.

“This ambitious strategy is delivering valuable results for the company with this £4m contract. It will complete the final stages of the remaining installation over the next few weeks.

“Successes such as these show that there is still a clear appetite for Northern Ireland products and services in international markets, even during challenging times. Invest NI is on hand to help and has a vast range of support on offer.”

Axis Technology is recruiting seven new staff to support its growth. The deal involves the delivery of 32 harvesting conveyors and 17 mushroom processing units to Canada.

Company director Alan Noake said: “Mushroom growers face a constant challenge of recruiting and retaining staff to harvest their crops. Traditional mushroom harvesting by hand is not only time consuming but can lead to a considerable amount of wastage.

“Our mushroom harvesting system combats these challenges and enables farmers to increase the volumes of mushrooms harvested by more than 10% from reducing wastage alone.

“Utilising our system considerably increases the farm’s profitability through increased efficiency while also typically halving harvesting costs.

“With Invest NI’s support, we have invested in R&D to refine and improve our technology which is manufactured on site in Craigavon. Last year, we hit a bump in the road when Covid travel restrictions were implemented but thankfully over the last few months we have been able to travel to Canada to complete the initial installation works.

“Winning this contract is a huge deal for us as it reinforces our growing reputation in the Canadian market. We very much look forward to expanding our team with seven new staff to support the demand for our technology in not only Canada but worldwide and in doing so, continue to build a strong export focused business.”

Invest NI’s R&D support is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth & Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) Programme.