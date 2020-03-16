Coronavirus: Organisers postpone Balmoral Show until August

A cow and its calf at the Balmoral Show, sponsored by Ulster Bank

Northern Ireland's biggest agricultural show has been postponed organisers have said, after coming under intense pressure from livestock exhibitors to cancel this year's event due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Originally scheduled for May 13-16, the 152nd Balmoral Show was due to host hundreds of cattle and sheep and play host to around 120,000 visitors.

A spokesperson from the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society said: “The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will be postponed until Wednesday 19th to Saturday 22nd August 2020.

"We are currently in uncertain times following the recent outbreak of COVID-19 and the health of our stakeholders and visitors remains our key priority. We will continue to monitor the situation closely."