Dobbies Garden Centres begins recruitment of 120 staff at new flagship NI store

The search for the best green fingers in Northern Ireland is on as a major garden retailer begins recruiting 120 staff at its new flagship store.

Dobbies’ has started to fill a range of full and part-time positions at its new outlet at The Junction in Antrim ahead of the store’s official opening in October.

The firm is set to become one of the largest employers at the Retail and Leisure Park and within the Antrim and Newtownabbey borough.

Regional manager David Gibson said “with the fit out now progressing well we are thrilled to begin the recruitment process”.

“We are looking for a range of skillsets to create the best possible store team, with experts in gardening, food, restaurant delivery and operations advertised now," he added.

“There will be further opportunities later in the year, once the management team is fully on board.

“It is hugely important that we are a good neighbour to the existing community in Antrim, at The Junction and surrounding areas.

"Our store at The Junction will not only be our biggest but will also our best and with recruitment now underway, we are one step closer to opening our doors to the public.”

Gardening experts will play a key role in the day to day running of the large horticultural department within the company’s’ biggest store.

Customers will be able to enjoy breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea in the restaurant and coffee shop when it opens in the autumn.

That provides an excellent opportunity for an experienced restaurant manager to lead the team along with an assistant restaurant manager, kitchen assistant (Cook) and restaurant team leader.

Other roles are also available in the 500 seater restaurant and café.

A significant food hall is planned for the 110,000 sq ft store which has plans to recruit a high quality team.

Dobbies is also on the hunt for food hall experts with competitive job packages on offer.

Operations experts and trading manager posts are among those available.

The expansion of Dobbies’ makes the branch the largest in its UK portfolio showcasing a rejuvenated store concept with outdoor and indoor plant areas for gardening products, outdoor furniture, pets, gifting and toys, as well as cookshop and home décor; a food hall, a children’s soft play area and new restaurant and café.

The food offering is predicted to attract around one million visitors per annum.

The company said it is committed to investing in the local communities where it operates and is working towards establishing partnerships with local schools and charities.

Those who are passionate about ‘delivering excellent customer service in all areas of the store’ can now apply.